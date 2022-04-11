Nicki Minaj is topping the trends list after a video of herself and three TikTokers dancing to the Say So Remix went viral on social media

The US rapper posted the clip on her official TikTok account and a fan shared the same clip on Twitter and it has since gone viral

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker's fans shared that their fave should dance more even when she's on stage because she has moves and rhythm

Nicki Minaj is trending on social media. The US rapper went viral after she posted an amazing video of herself dancing with TikTokers.

Nicki Minaj bust major moves to 'Say So Remix'. Image: @nickiminaj

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker is getting down to Say So Remix with three TikTokers on the clip doing the rounds online. The stunning US celebrity posted the video on her official TikTok account and a fan re-posted it on Twitter.

The hip-hop artist's fans praised her for the way she moved in the clip trending on Twitter.

They shared that Nicki Minaj should dance more even when she's performing live because she is a natural.

@BluWaterHottiez wrote:

"Notice how she's dancing to her superior original verse."

@Androgynnee commented:

"Nicki needs to dance more on her live performances. She has moves and rhythm. So cute of her."

@bellaniquee said:

"She’s soo cute, OMG."

@toriamaynari wrote:

"She's just the cutest, I can't."

@BalmainBarb_ commented:

"Nicki is literally so adorable, I can’t."

@marie_pearrie added:

"This makes me sooo happy."

Nicki Minaj shares cute video of her son hiding his face

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nicki Minaj took to social media recently to share a cute video of her adorable son. The superstar jokingly shared that her bundle of joy thinks he's a little comedian.

The rapper told millions of followers that her little man makes her call him "so he can ignore me". She expressed that she loved the boy so much. Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to post the cute clip of 'Papa Bear' pulling the covers over his face and hiding from her.

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker added that at first she was worried that her son was not hearing her when she called. A peep commented: "That cute lil smile and personality. He is so precious. God bless you and your beautiful family."

