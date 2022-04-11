While Bonang Matheba has undeniably built her brand as a presenter and media personality, it's very clear she's a style icon too

After taking a short break from social media, the original Queen of Instagram content is back to serving looks online

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite Bonang Matheba fashion moments and let our readers weigh in on the daring looks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Let's face the facts- Bonang Matheba has always been the original South African queen of Instagram content. Although she's been living it up in Lagos these last few weeks, it's her consistent fashion sense thats kept Mzansi talking.

Bonang Matheba continues to serve some major fashion moments. Images: @bonang_m/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After what certainly felt like an extended leave from the social media streets the style icon is back to serving looks on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her millions of loyal followers.

Briefly News scoured Queen B's recent social media posts and put together some of the presenter's most breathtaking looks in the last few weeks. She's definitely been keeping us on our toes and naturally, we expect nothing less.

Riky Rick's memorial

Matheba came through dripping for the original Cotton-Eater, Riky Ricky as Mzansi bid farewell to the unforgettable rapper. She looked picture perfect posing in her royal blue two-piece which was made by the luxury designer brand, Gucci.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Our favourite 'It Girl' rocked a pricey Fendi handbag with matching white leather boots and kept things cool with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Its clear style comes easily to the fashionista who flaunted her designer clothing without so much as a hair out of place.

Check out what some of the starlet's celebrity friends had to say about the look:

tshepivundla said:

"How stunning are you."

kikagoodhair said:

"And there she goes."

unathi.co said:

"Beautiful."

Girl's Night Out

It's no secret Queen B has been living it up in Nigeria since she spent some time with the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'. Our starlet is a true citizen of the African continent as she easily mingled with the Lagos queens, atleast that's according to her since-deleted Instagram stories.

Matheba rocked a colourful floral print dress which perfectly accentuated her gorgeous cleavage and long, toned legs. She also rocked a pair of glass-slipper style heels which added a kind of 'Cinderella' quality to the whimsical look.

Check out what peeps had to say in the comments section:

mihlalii_n said:

"Gorgeous."

stasroimen really missed Queen B:

"Girl you disappear for 5 yrs then come back with one IG story saying hi and bng. We miss you aah beg. This is annoying."

__sarenaoupas__ said:

"Really? Super Hot! Too sexy to be real!"

Queen B or black widow?

Still thoroughly indulging in the Lagos nightlife, the actress took to the streets in a custom black corset and flare plants designed by local clothing brand, Willet Designs Couture.

The former 'Live Amp' presenter was serving absolute body goals as she kept things classy yet sexy for this daring look. And while Matheba may have used one too many filters in her Instagram videos (causing peeps to wonder if she'd had a nose job) it's clear she never fumbles when it comes to the catwalk.

Ladies and gentlemen, your host for the evening!

Moving away from her more risque fashion moments, Matheba decided she'd keep things pretty in pink for her hosting gig at 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' premiere.

We have to say, she slayed!

Catwoman

It's been labelled 'the look that broke the internet by some publications and Briefly News is going to have to agree. Bonang Matheba did not come to play in this fitted black bodysuit which was definitely giving off just the right amount of feline energy.

Queen B paired the black corset with fitted fishnet stockings and shiny stilettos. The look was giving what it needed to give and Mzansi could not have agreed more unanimously.

Check out some of the reactions to the elegant look below:

jaythestylist_ said:

"Hey now!"

therichmnisi said:

"Jesus."

orosbarbie said:

"Pastor of the Hot deacons Ministry!!! Let’s GO."

"They called, we answered": Mzansi celebs dazzle on red carpet at 'RHOL' launch

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Showmax rolled out the red carpet in Sandton for the premiere of the much-anticipated 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'.

The event was hosted by South Africa’s beloved media personality Bonang Matheba. Attending the party was four of the reality show’s cast members, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer.

Source: Briefly News