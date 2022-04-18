South African actress and comedienne Tumi Morake moved to Atlanta Georgia in February along with her entire family, including her three children and her husband

She shared that she and her husband have been planning to make the move a while ago and decided that now is the time since the children are old enough

The comedienne shared that she hopes it all works out, however, if it doesn't she knows that she still has a home and her career waiting for her in South Africa

South African celebrities have been moving to the United States of America with the hopes of breaking into the Hollywood industry. Now, adding to that list is South African comedy queen Tumi Morake.

The 37-year-old moved to the south of America, Atlanta Georgia in February with hopes to break into the international comedy circuit. Tumi moved with her three children, Afia, Bonsu, Lesedi, and her husband, Mpho Osei Tutu.

The actress and comedienne shared that she and her husband had been planning to make the move for a while and only took action this year. She also said that they don't feel the pressure to succeed in the States as the move is to test the waters and see how it goes.

"One day we were like, the kids are old enough, let's do it. The cool thing is we can come back. If it works, it works, if it doesn't we go back."

