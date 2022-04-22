Babes Wodumo and her boo Mampintsha became parents to Sponge Wodumo in 2021, but both of them have not shared his full face on their social media accounts

The Wololo hitmaker has shared rare snaps of their bundle of joy on her timeline but only a glimpse of his face is showing as it is covered with an emoji or mask

Even at the time the couple threw a "sip and see" party for Sponge, instead of posing with their son for pics, Babes posted snaps posing with a Sponge Bob cake

Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha welcomed their first child together in 2021. The celeb couple has not yet posted a full picture of their bundle of joy, popularly known as Sponge Wodumo.

The reality TV stars' son's face is only familiar to close friends and family. The couple has ensured that they protect their little man from public scrutiny.

The Wololo hitmaker has shared rare snaps of Sponge that don't show his whole face, reports ZAlebs. In some of the snaps she shared on Instagram, Sponge's face is covered with a mask or emoji.

Briefly News also saw some of the rare pics of Sponge Wodumo that the Gqom artist posted on her timeline recently.

10 Pics of Sponge Wodumo's "sip and see" party

Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha introduced their bundle of joy, Sponge Wodumo, to their friends a few weeks back. The two singers invited their close friends, mostly industry peers, to the "sip and see" party.

The reality TV star's industry mates blessed Sponge with gifts during the Sponge Bob Square Pants themed party. The eLamont hitmaker took to social media to thank her peeps who made it to the party.

As they haven't shown Sponge's face to the public, most of the snaps had Babes posing with a Spongebob cake.

Babes Wodumo treats fans to a glimpse of Sponge Wodumo's adorable face

In other related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo took to social media to tease her fans with Sponge Wodumo's face. The Gqom singer is one of Mzansi celeb parents who've not exposed their babies' faces on social media.

The eLamont hitmaker posted a snap of her little man but made sure that his face was covered with an emoji. Babes gave birth to Sponge in June 2021.

The artist is married to Gqom star, Mampintsha. Babes and Mpintsho have in the past blessed Mzansi with hits such as Wololo and eLamont. They got hitched a few months back and it's clear that they don't only make good music together but also make a great couple.

