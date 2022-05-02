Actress and rapper, Boity Thulo has social media buzzing after sharing content from her recent birthday trip

The startlet and her partner, Anton Jeftha enjoyed the most beautiful sites in Zimbabwe including the iconic Victoria Falls

Mzansi took to the comments section and many peeps could not get enough of the stunner serving #holidaygoals

Media personality, Boity Thulo has set sail for beautiful Zimbabwe. The Wuz Dat? hitmaker packed her bags and handsome boyfriend, actor Anton Jeftha, as she headed out on the luxury birthday trip.

Boity Thulo has social media buzzing after sharing content from her recent birthday trip. Images: @boity/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instgram account, Boity shared a few snaps from the whimsical African getaway. Her extravagant lodgings were fixed right next to Zimbabwe's favourite tourist attraction, Victoria Falls.

Boity enjoyed a luxe and colourful breakfast spread along the flourishing riverbed. The striking beauty of her accommodation alone seemed to have melted all of Boity's troubles away.

On the final day of their stay, Thulo and her man hopped on a private helicopter chartered just for the celeb couple. They managed incredible views and got an up-close and personal look of the maginecent waterfalls.

Check out some of the pictures below:

Boity had lots of fun in Zimbabwe. Images: @boity/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to the comments section, celebrity friends and followers shared their reaction to the amazing dream vacation. Even fellow influencers, Mihlali Ndamase and Thickleyonce were impressed.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

mihlalii_n said:

"Safari luxe mama."

djlosso99 said:

"Welcome to Zimbabwe feel at home....so soft, super soft."

allens_wife said:

"My country."

