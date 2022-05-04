Media personality Maps Maponyane is currently holidaying in Iceland where he's visiting some of the most beautiful waterfalls from the country

The TV presenter shared that Iceland has over 10 000 waterfalls and most of them have not even been named when he visited the Seljalandsfoss waterfall, south of the country

The star shared beautiful snaps of the waterfall and told his fans that it's different from others because visitors can actually walk behind it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maps Maponyane has taken to social media to share snaps of his incredible getaway in Iceland. The media personality is currently holidaying in Seljalandsfoss.

Maps Maponyane is holidaying in Iceland. Image: @mmaponyane

Source: Instagram

Educating his followers, the TV presenter shared that the country has over a whopping 10 000 waterfalls. He shared that many of the natural wonders in the country have bot been named.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Maps shared beautiful snaps of the Seljalandsfoss waterfall. He shared that it's unique because one can even walk behind it. He captioned his post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many urged him to continue sharing more content about his trips around the globe.

mahakatachris wrote:

"I admire you and your trips."

lindombatha24 said:

"Oh wow, this is beautiful, nature is really beautiful."

alunade_ commented:

"Out of this world."

msmashmellow wrote:

"I know it’s freaking cold but you gotta take a swim in one of them, Maps! Or just a quick deep and out."

jamila.m.carroll said:

"@mmaponyane please continue sharing these pictures as I live vicariously through you!!"

zenzele.mnguni added:

"I have never even read about this place and its attracting natural action and forces. Thanks for the informing geographical facts."

Maps Maponyane shares adorable snaps of niece's first birthday party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Maps Maponyane took to social media to share adorable snaps of his niece. The media personality shared that Baby Nova celebrated her first birthday a week ago.

The star penned a hilarious birthday message on social media. Maps shared that Baby Nova has finally recovered after she got "milk drunk" on her birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, Maps shared funny captions for each of the snaps taken during the celebration. The hunky TV personality wrote:

"A week ago this little angel turned one and partied like a rockstar! She said I could post now because she's finally recovered after getting milk drunk with her uncle and friends and promptly passing out. I think we're gonna have our hands full. Happy 1st Birthday Baby Nova!"

Source: Briefly News