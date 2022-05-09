Dr Shauwn "MaMkhize" has built a name for herself in spite of the drama. While a lot of credit has been given to ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane for her success, it's clear this queen has sacrificed a lot to become Mzansi's favourite self-made businesswoman.

Today, she's using that experience to open doors for her two children, Andile and Sbahle. And even though peeps have often criticised her very hands-on mothering style, this mama-bear continues to go above and beyond for her young ones despite the controversy.

MaMkhize’s a fierce mother. Images: @kwa_mamkhize/Instagram, @sbahle_mpisane/Instagram, @andilempisane10/Instagram

"He couldn't bear his emasculation": MaMkhize battles ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane for her son's inheritance

In a lengthy legal battle that saw MaMkhize go head-to-head with her former spouse, the businesswoman fought tooth and nail to regain ownership of The Royal Eagles Football Club.

MaMkhize and Mpisane were married in 1991 but news of their divorce surfaced in 2018, The South African reports. Mpisane had worked as a humble police officer before resigning and joining MaMkhize's thriving construction business. She would eventually purchase The Royal Eagles FC for her husband.

Opening up on Instagram, her son, Andile Mpisane alleges MaMkhize bought the club for his father in an effort to "elevate her husband" because she could not "bear emasculating him."

After the divorce, things got bitter when MaMkhize tried to regain control of the football club she had purchased. Her fierce attempts were not only for herself but for her son, Andile who she hoped would one day run the club.

But Sbu would not give up ownership.

Expressing his heartache at the difficult situation, Andile had this to add:

"Yesterday, I bid farewell to the legacy uMa had set up for me... He's not my father because a father would not go 2 years without speaking to his son. A father would not intentionally LIE & STEAL what was built for his son."

However, this story has a happy ending because just three years later Andile was named chairperson of the Royal AM soccer club. In 2021 MaMkhize bought the company in true #bossmama fashion and kept putting her kids first.

"No grudges for the mother of my grandkids": MaMkhize claps back at cyberbullies after Andile's major baby mama drama & unexpected proposal

Andile Mpisane made headlines in December 2021 after a super sudden proposal to social media influencer, Tamia Louw.

The news came as even more of a surprise because just a month earlier the Royal AM Chairperson reportedly gifted his baby mama and longtime partner, Sithelo Shozi a BMW.

However, things got sticky in the relationship when Mpisane started questioning the paternity of their second child, 'Baby Flow', The South African reports.

Social media trolls got wind of the story and made some seriously malicious allegations, saying MaMhkize had put the mother of her grandchildren out on the streets.

Heading online, the businesswoman made sure to clear the air:

“I personally have no grudges or any untoward feelings against the mother of my grandkids. She’s given me two beautiful grandchildren which binds us forever and I will always consider her to be like a daughter to me," she wrote.

The businesswoman further slammed rumours that Shozi had been kicked out of her apartment and her children taken away from her.

She also denied any part in organising the marriage, TimesLive reports.

“As a mother it is my job to guide and support my son's decisions. And I would like it to [be] known that I will never choose for him. I’ve lived my life and learnt my lessons! I will never take away the opportunity for him to live his own life and learn his lessons along the way," MaMkhize added.

Looking at MaMkhize's reaction, it's clear this boss mama would go to the ends of the earth to defend all her kids.

Andile her golden boy? MaMkhize slams claims of favouritism after daughter not invited on USA trip

This mommy has made it clear she has no favourites, contrary to popular belief. When peeps called Mkhize out for not inviting her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane on her luxurious getaway to America the multi-millionaire was sure to set the record straight.

The star-studded vacation saw mom and son rubbing shoulders with major celebs including Nelly and Rick Ross. But Mzansi could not help wondering why Sbahle was excluded.

Explaining the situation, MaMkhize says her daughter had way bigger responsibilities to attend to back home, TimeLive reports.

"Sbahle is working very hard to restore her career. Andy did ask her but she is focused on what she is busy with now [and] needed no distraction.

“Travelling will always be there, but opportunity, you miss them if you are not focused," she added.

Mother of the Year

MaMkhize has made it her mission to build a legacy for her two children. She's one fierce mama who should be respected for her hustle and impossible work ethic even in the face of challenging situations.

Because when it comes down to it, every mom would not go this far for their children.

