Itumeleng Khune had his gorgeous wifey come and support him at a recent home game and she looked stunning

Sphelele Makhunga made a naturally casual look, look like it was ready to walk New York fashion week

The people of Mzansi drooled over Sphe and her gorge outfit, letting Itu know he is one lucky man to have her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Itumeleng Khune is a lucky man to have such a gorgeous and supportive woman by his side. Sphelele Makhunga dropped jaws with some fire snaps she took of herself at one of hubby’s recent home games.

Itumeleng Khune’s wife Sphelele Makhunga never fails to leave people drooling over her saucy snaps. Image: Instagram / @laaylaymak

Source: Instagram

Sphelele knows how to hold her own but also knows how to play the perfect wifey. Showing Itu this utmost love and support, Sphe always makes sure she looks dope while doing so.

Taking to Instagram, knowing she looked GOOD, Sphelele dropped some saucy selfies. Casually chilling while hubby did his thing, our girl looked New York street strutting ready.

Sis made this casual look, look all kinds of classy!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Home Game ✌️”

The people of Mzansi’s temperatures raised after seeing the pictures

Honeeeeey, you are a buffet! The people of Mzansi just love Sphe and her undeniably lit fashion sense. Itu is one lucky guy and the people of SA let him know it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@smangaaries said:

“You must always go to stadium because you bringing luck they won cos wena bukhona ❤️❤️”

@ladymam1 said:

“You came to fight ❤️you won our Heart Mrs Khune ❣”

@kea_gwen said:

“It's the support and the boots for mr❤️”

@miracle_girl_charisma said:

“This is so cute❤️Dear Future hubbs... Please be a soccer player”

@queen_kinzy said:

“❤️beautiful woman, your fit too”

@rifumo_tanashia said:

“Muntu wam neh ❤️hot like heater!!!!♡”

Itumeleng Khune and wife Sphelele Makhunga serve major couple goals in new stunning pic, fans are here for it

In other Itu and Sphe news, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shared a stunning photo of himself and his gorgeous wife, Sphelele Makhunga. He shared an image on his Instagram account that shows him and Sphelele matching in all-black attire.

As the missu rocks a fitted black dress and coat, Khune sports black pants, a turtle-neck and a coat too. The post was simply captioned:

“The Rents @laaylaymak ❤️"

Source: Briefly News