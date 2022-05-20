South African broadcast journalist, Leanne Manas has been awarded the French National Order of Merit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Manas on the award and said he looked forward to more informative and inspirational reports from her

The award is in recognition of her invaluable contribution to media and journalism and her humanitarian

South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media to proudly congratulate internationally recognised journalist, Leanne Manas on being honoured with the French National Order of Merit for her contribution to journalism.

Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Leanne Manas on her international award. Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images, @SABC_2/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter:

“Warmest congratulations to @LeanneManas on being honoured as a Knight of the French National Order of Merit for her immense contribution to journalism, media, and charitable causes. We look forward to many more informative and inspirational mornings with you and your team.”

The proud journalist responded to the noteworthy mention and wrote:

The prestigious award is in recognition of Manas’ extraordinary talent and resilience on TV screens as she continues to inform South Africans through her daily SABC News programme Morning Live for almost two decades.

Leanne Manas' passion for news and truth is evident. As such, the government and people of France want to recognise her contributions to journalism and beyond, News24 reported.

South Africans flooded the president’s Twitter post with congratulatory for Manas:

@LLunga18 said:

“Leanne Manas is one of the very few journalists who are not captured. She is doing a great job.”

@mzolisikaxengxe wrote:

“It's an amazing & distinguish noble gesture @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa To acknowledge the excellence of @LeanneManas in accolade she earned and bestowed on her this is a demonstration of @PresidencyZA @GovernmentZA which encourages more citizens to excel and do in an exceptional manner anything.”

