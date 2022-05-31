Pearl Thusi served Mzansi friendship goals when they spent a day together at the gym working on their "hot girl summer" bodies

The Queen Sono star and the Skeem Saam actress encouraged their fans to get rid of their warm winter clothes and get back to the gym if they want to stay in shape

Singer Busiswaah joined their chat and also shared that she's been avoiding gym because of the cold weather but promised to get rid of her blanket and head to the gym

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi and Amanda Du Pont are friendship goals. The stunning media personalities spent a day together at the gym.

Pearl Thusi and Amanda Du Pont worked out a sweat together at the gym. Image: @pearlthusi, @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

The actresses are working on their "hot girl summer" bodies this winter. They took to social media to share videos of just the two of them working up a sweat.

The Queen Sono star took to Instagram to post the clips of her and her bestie exercising at the gym. She encouraged all the girls to stay in shape all year round. The stunner captioned her post:

"Hot girl summers are all year if you know what you’re doing…"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amanda Du Pont took to Pearl's comment section to ask her bestie to do another gym session with her. She replied to Pearl's post:

"Lol, best laughs and gains with you! Also, let’s do another session together."

Singer Busiswaah joined the chat and shared that the clips inspired her to get back into the gym. She wrote:

"Inspired to get back into this life, the cold weather's having me."

Other Instagram users also joined the conversation to share their thoughts on the clips. Many also got inspired to kick their warm winter blankets and get back to the gym

simplymiss_mj said:

"Are you guys siblings because wow!"

el_chapo000007 commented:

"A baby only links up with another baby.."

bongani.manhisse._97 wrote:

"Let's get that body in good shape and health, that gym seems like one of the best in the country."

teachermbalie added:

"Wooow, I just got inspired to go back to the gym."

Pearl Thusi and Priyanka Chopra serve Mzansi bestie goals

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi enjoyed her stay in the US. The Mzansi media personality and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to serve Mzansi bestie goals.

The South African actress and the Indian actress spent some time together in Los Angeles, California over the weekend. They both took to social media to share snaps and clips they took while on a night out with friends.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Queen Sono star shared that she enjoyed the "special night" with "special people". She captioned her post:

"Special night. Special people. Special times. Also a big shout out to @virdas for a great show and the bravest heart - I’m truly inspired."

Source: Briefly News