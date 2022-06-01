An emotional fan of South African rapper, AKA, cried hysterically when he met the rapper for the first time at a recent event

The video of the touching moment was posted on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, some people claimed the fan is a police officer

AKA has a huge fan base and many of them only get to see their fave on TV or when he's performing on stage but have never met him on a personal level

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

AKA has a huge fan-base in Mzansi. The rapper's stans constantly jump to his defence when he's dragged by trolls online. One of them recently met the star and became too emotional.

One of AKA's fans wept uncontrollably when he met the star for the first time. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The starstuck gent couldn't hold back his tears when he met his fave. The guy wept uncontrollably when he finally got the chance to rub shoulders with Supa Mega.

TshisaLIVE reports that the touching moment happened at a recent event. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the clip on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One of the tweeps claimed the guy in tears is a cop. Some people hilariously shared that the gent was crying all his problems out when he met the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

@mstamaar commented:

"Haybo uThembisani! A whole cop! Haybo!"

@apjonas__ wrote:

"When people say celebrities don't exist in SA but there are such videos."

@nextgentech666 said:

"This one is crying his problems out and using meeting AKA as cover."

@IamSizweking commented:

"This one is letting everything out including his own problems."

@prince_ngcobo1 wrote:

"Music heals, some people go through stuff and there's this one song you'd listen and helps you overcome stuff. If you meet someone who made music that helped you overcome challenges in life this is what happens. I've seen this in the US."

AKA calls out special guest during Cotton Fest performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA and Da Les have squashed their beef. The two rappers performed together at the Cotton Fest over the weekend.

Supa Mega and his bestie started beefing after the rumours that AKA allegedly slept with Da Les' baby mama. Da Les then dropped a diss track apparently aimed at AKA which further fulled rumours of their beef.

During his performance at the Cotton Fest on Saturday, AKA called out a special guest. Hip-hop heads went cray-cray when the North God appeared on stage. They performed his song titled Real Stuff.

Source: Briefly News