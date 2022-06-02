Sphelele Makhunga recently took to Instagram to share a video revealing the stunning décor for her daughter, Lesedi’s birthday

She and hubby, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune , celebrated their second daughter’s first birthday with a white-and-gold-themed setup

, South African online users flooded the post with love and compliments on the breathtaking arrangement

The Khunes went all-out to make their baby girl’s first birthday a beautiful celebration.

The wife of Itumeleng Khune, Sphelele Makhunga, shared a video revealing the stunning white-and-gold-themed arrangement filled with balloons, signage, gifts and a large fluffy teddy bear.

Itumeleng Khune and Wifey Sphelele Makhunga went all out for the daughter's first birthday. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram, @itukhune32/Instagram

She captioned the post:

“Celebration of my second baby girl LZK.”

Briefly News earlier reported that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper also took to Instagram to post a snap of him and his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, looking stunning together among the beautiful “white with a touch of gold” decor set up for their little one's birthday.

Check out the clip and sweet comments from netizens below:

itukhune32 reacted:

“Proud of you wifey @laaylaymak and team.”

khululiwe_majola_mhlongo responded:

“Happiest birthday to you Mzukulu wethu, Lesedi. May you see many many more of this glamorous life your Mom and Dad are creating for you.”

kgadi.sekgoka wrote:

“Arg love this well done.”

Mrsmolaoa responded:

“Beautiful work my love.”

Busimthimkhulu commented:

“This is beautiful love.”

Zwezwethandiwe said:

“Happy birthday Lesedi. We love you baby. May the good Lord bless you with more years of love. Granny T.”

