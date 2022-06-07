Sannah Mchunu has been impressing fans of Gomora with her acting skills as she aces her role week after week

Sannah plays Zodwa on the hit TV series and fans were impressed after the latest stellar performance alongside Moshe Ndiki

Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa has convinced everyone that she's the star of the whole Gomora show after an explosive performance

Sannah Mchunu is currently best known for playing Zodwa on Gomora. The TV star is a South African staple.

Sannah Mchunu has Mzansi under her spell as Zodwa on 'Gomora' as she continues to give stellar performances.

Seasoned actress Sannah Mchunu has been in the industry on popular soaps is such as Muvhango, eKasi Our Stories and other South African blockbusters.

Sannah Mchunu impresses as Zodwa on Gomora

Briefly News previously reported that Sannah Mchunu blew Mzansi away in an episode of Gomora when she confronted Mr Faku, played by Moshe Ndiki.

The South African reports that fans have continued to fawn over the actress, who has been dubbed the official queen of the show.

Fans impressed by Sannah Mchunu as Gomora's Zodwa

Many viewers have said that they only watch Gomora for Zodwa.

@shad_myshadz tweeted:

"She's carrying the whole show on her shoulders."

@the_dondon01 added:

“True, Zodwa is carrying that show.”

@Motsama92227386 commented:

"Talking about the professional actress ay shem, she's doing it for me."

@maphintombi added:

"She never disappoints, that one, and reality fela looking for me."

@Shalmatla2 commented:

"100%, one of my favourite characters on Gomora... she's really killing it with this character "

Gomora trends as peeps praise Sannah Mchunu for stellar drunken performance

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Gomora is that it never fails to make viewers feel real emotions. Zodwa is on an alcohol binge that has really changed her character for the worst. As fans watched Zodwa throw her sobriety away, the people made sure to let Sannah Mchunu know she did a great job.

Drunken Zodwa has been making some unfavourable decisions lately, and Teddy will no longer stand for it. At the peak of her binge, Zodwa made the decision to throw Sibongile out of the house. Big brother Teddy has brought Sbosh back home, resulting in a physical showdown.

