Being a single mother can be exhausting. You’ve got to be there for your child and balance your career and social life while caring for the little ones – sometimes with very little support. Being a celebrity single mother in the public eye can be even more strenuous, with eager Mzansi netizens watching your every move. But some famous Mzansi single moms keep proving that while parenting can be hella stressful, raising children can also be super memorable and special.

Awesome Mzansi celeb moms Pearl Thusi and Ntando Duma. Image: pearlthusi/Instagram and dumantando/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of our fave celebrity mommies who are killing the game and inspiring us professionally and as parents to their kids.

1. Ntando Duma

Actress and television personality, Ntando Duma has an incredible bond with her daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, who turns four this year, and loves posting cute mommy-daughter snaps and vids of the two of them.

The Dance Yo Dumo host also recently told DRUM Magazine that she loves cultivating a culture of learning with her little one.

“Oh, she [Sbahle] is such a gem. She is an amazing child, always willing. But she knows how to say no when she does not want to do something,” Ntando said.

The 26-year-old starlit split from her then-beau, musician Junior De Rocka, back in 2017 when she was pregnant, but hasn’t allowed the break-up to sour her amazing experience with motherhood.

2. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

The gorgeous 34-year-old actress and media personality shares two boys, Anesu, 6 and Asante, 11, with ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Despite the couple’s very public split back in 2019, the gorgeous star is still slaying as a mom to her young sons, posting cute snaps of them together on Instagram.

3. Petronella Tshuma

The stunning actress, who played ‘Pearl’ in Rhythm City, was a teen mom, giving birth to her first son, Sipho, when she was only 18 years old.

But despite raising her little boy as a young mom, Petronella has still managed to become a household name in Mzansi, starring in various South African soapies, such as 90 Plein Street and Harvest.

Young Sipho is now 13 and towers over his mom.

The 32-year-old also had a second son in 2018, whom she named Camagu, and has since split from her second baby daddy.

She told DRUM Magazine that she was very purposeful in how she raised her boys.

“I’m trying not to raise broken men, so I’m very intentional about the love I’m giving my boys. I’m nurturing them to become the best versions of themselves possible,” she said.

4. Pearl Thusi

This 34-year-old actress and model is a mother of two beautiful young daughters, 13-year-old Thandolwethu and 6-year-old Okuhlekonke, whom she adopted.

Pearl loves being a mother and caring for her girls despite how busy she is.

The Queen Sono star also previously opened up about wanting to expand her family and adopt more children, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News