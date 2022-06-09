This month's The River on Mzanzi Magic promises much drama. Previously, Cobra won big in politics. Will his luck continue, or will there be a new surprise in store for him? Lindiwe continues to be embroiled in drama as someone comes back to seek vengeance. Will she survive? Keep reading The River season three July teasers to find out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The River season 3 is brimming with drama from Lindiwe and Tumi. Families clash leaving destruction in their wake. Image: Facebook/TherRiverMzansi

Source: Facebook

Lindiwe and Tumi go through more than their fair share of drama as one has to save the other. Cobra is prepared to fight for what he feels is rightfully his, but will he bear fruit or more destruction. Meanwhile, the Dikanas are reeling from a surprising shift in the family.

The River July 2022 teasers

Cobra is in for a ride when an ex comes back into his life. The woman from Cobra's past pulls the rug from under his feet. The Dikana household will have to deal with an abhorrent situation. Can the family pull through, or is it the beginning of the end? Can Lindiwe maintain her secrets as she did previously?

1 July 2022, Friday: Episode 200 (Not done yet)

Cobra is out to get everything he thinks is due to him. Zodwa drops a bombshell on the people of Refilwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

4 July 2022, Monday: Episode 201 (Thinking of you)

Cobra plans on turning over a new leaf but receives disturbing news instead. There is trouble in paradise between lovers when grief gets between them.

5 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 202 (Space and time)

Cobra makes a hostile move while Tumi and Mabutho come to a conclusion.

6 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 203 (Family above everything)

Cobra lets the cat out of the bag and surprises Kedibone and Dimpho. The Dlomos adjust to their new life.

7 July 2022, Thursday Episode 204 (Secret plans)

Cobra adds a new addition to the family, who pulls a move that confuses the Mokoeonas. Zolani gets an unwanted surprise.

8 July 2022, Friday: Episode 205 (Happy Birthday, Lindiwe!)

Cobra is certain that his little family will work out. Lindiwe's surprise party turns into a surprise for the organizers.

11 July 2022, Monday: Episode 206 (Sounds of Revenge)

Lindiwe's old enemy returns for payback.

12 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 207 (The party is over)

Mabutho does not hear from his friends and starts getting concerned.

13 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 208 (The red dress)

The Dikana household is laced with tension as they continue to adjust.

14 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 209 (To be fair)

The Dikanas' situation gets worse while everyone else is kept in the dark.

15 July 2022, Friday: Episode 210 (The noose)

A desperate Lindiwe decides to do the extreme in a last resort attempt to save Tumi.

Lindiwe and Tumi face the jaws of death when an enemy holds her captive, and Lindiwe has to choose between death and a lie. Image: Imgflip/modified by author

Source: UGC

18 July 2022, Monday: Episode 211 (Bump in the road)

Tumi struggles to deal with a disturbing piece of information. Cobra finds himself in a court fight to keep his little family together.

19 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 212 (A bomb in the belly)

The Dikanas are left dumbfounded when a stranger from their past drops a bombshell. Lindiwe is shocked by Zolani's confession.

20 July 2022, Wednesday: Episode 213 (What's best for Keitu?)

Cobra's court case starts on a surprisingly bad note. Zolani ends up deciding to find the truth by himself.

21 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 214 (We all make mistakes)

Cobra learns a lesson about true friendship when his dirty Laundry is exposed to everyone. Zolani goes on a quest to try and find out the truth.

22 July 2022, Friday: Episode 215 (Body of Proof)

Flora is left in disbelief after Lindiwe makes an immoral request. Lindiwe and Zolani will do anything to confirm their point.

25 July 2022, Monday: Episode 216 (the Real Deal)

Cobra starts to think he has no way out, but a friend comes to his aid.

26 July 2022, Tuesday: Episode 217 (Flora's lesson)

Flora learns that no good deed goes unpunished. Cobra gets to the results of the biggest fight he has ever had.

27 July 2 2022, Wednesday: Episode 218 (Daddy issues)

Cobra tries to cope with losing someone he loves dearly, while Lindiwe's old enemy throws her off course.

28 July 2022, Thursday: Episode 219 (Address it)

The Dikanas get ready for Lindiwe's crucial interview. Two friends have a communication Breakdown leading to some painful revelations.

29 July 2022, Friday: Episode 220 (Blood vs water)

Lindiwe receives some distressing news. Cobra makes an attempt to fix his broken relationship.

What will happen to some of the cast members on The River?

The River promises thrilling stories and characters and season three is no exception. Cobra has to do with his past coming back to haunt him. Lindiwe also gets a surprise from her past, but hers is a little more sinister. Will both these characters be able to deal with what's coming their way? Find out on Mzansi Magic weekdays at 7 pm or catch up on Showmax.

Cobra

Cobra must find a way to deal with a new addition in his life. A woman comes into Cobra's life with a bundle of joy that proves troublesome. While Cobra was victorious with his political run the previous season, will Cobra be successful when he has to attend to more sensitive matters? How will Cobra deal when those closest to him desert him in a moment of need?

Cobra has much to learn about friends and family, will he have anyone in his corner with his struggles? Image: Facebook/TheRiverMzansi

Source: Instagram

Lindiwe

Plotting and scheming are nothing new for Lindiwe. This month she will have to gather her wits even more when an old enemy comes back with a mission. Lindiwe must also deal with Tumi, who holds something over Lindiwe. Will a Lindiwe will be able to protect her secrets or wear it all come tumbling down thanks to an unexpected foe? Tune into The River to find out.

Lindiwe reaches a breaking point this season while trying to keep her secrets together. To what extent will Lindiwe go to protect what she loves. Image: Imgflip/ modified by author

Source: UGC

'The Queen' June teasers: Brutus and sons go at it, Hector in love triangle

Briefly News previously outlined what to expect from The Queen in June. Brutus deals with the consequences of all his sons competing for his attention. Hector has a new addition to his life after Vuyiswa brings great changes. Will Harriet continue to stand by Hector in their new marriage? Goodness makes some hard decisions about how she wants to live.

Brutus's son Nkosiyabo will have interesting adventures in this month's episodes of The Queen. Previously, Hector threatened the Khoza family and Brutus showed that he could protect his family. Will Brutus be able to balance being a father and hustler? The Khoza family will be in for a surprise when a beloved member returns home.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News