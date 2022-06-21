Award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé Knowles is trending on social media following the release of her new banger Break My Soul

A single off her upcoming album Reinassance , Break My Soul broke the internet as peeps shared their thought on the house song

Beyoncé's drop comes days after rapper Drake dropped his trending album Honestly, Nevermind, which also has hints of house music

South Africans headed to the streets to dish out their views on international stars releasing house music

Beyoncé and Drake are trending on social media after releasing new music. The legendary stars released new music just a few days apart and have the streets buzzing.

Beyoncé and Drake have been praised by social media users after releasing house music a few days apart. image: Getty Images

Drake was the first to drop his 7th studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday, 17 June. The album got mixed reactions from peeps as it incorporated house beats.

A few days later, Beyoncé surprised the BeyHive by releasing a single from her much-awaited album Reinassance. The single titled Break My Soul, which also has touches of house music, got social media users talking.

Twitter users feel that the stars are tracing their South African roots through their music. Many are calling on the international stars to keep releasing house music.

@HoviBear commented:

"Whether you like all of it or not, Beyoncé and Drake are tryna help us escape from this dark music era. I’m enjoying it."

@victorEMG said:

"Beyoncé and drake want us outside this summer…and that’s what they’ll get."

@blackculturenew added:

"Thank you Beyoncé and Drake for giving the kids some culture and reminding us all that house music is black music."

Drake seemingly addresses negative comments to new album Honestly, Nevermind: "All good if you don't get it"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Drake has been trending on social media since the release of his much-awaited album, Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper's fans have been criticising the body of work which is different from the usual Drizzy music.

Peeps took to Twitter to reveal they were not feeling the new album. Many said they prefer the old Drake, not the new dance music.

@JustinWhang said:

"The New Drake album sounds like it was made by a guy who gives his business card to strangers at clubs."

