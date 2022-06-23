Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious penned an emotional post four weeks after the popular actor's untimely passing

The former Rhythm City and Isidingo star passed away at Rosa's home on 23 May and he was laid to rest in Cape Town on 2 June

Rosa shared baed-up snaps of the couple and shared that her happiness was "snatched" away from her on the day Jamie passed away in his sleep

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious is missing the late actor. Rosa took to social media and penned an emotional post four weeks after the Rhythm City star passed away.

Rosa took to Instagram and shared clips of herself with Jamie all baed-up. She shared that she's struggling to do this life thing without her boo. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned her post:

"Four weeks ago, my happiness was snatched away from me. It has been the worst four weeks of my life. It feels like an arrow went through my heart."

Peeps took to her comment section on the photo and video-sharing app to show her some love and comfort her.

doughnutboyot commented:

"Sending you love."

rome.rsa wrote:

"He was the best to ever do it. May his soul rest in eternal peace. His work will be studied by many for generations to come."

lelo_mbokazi said:

"Be strong, girl, time will heal, don't rush it. One day at a time, babes."

madlomo2 commented:

"I’m so sorry, beloved. What a big hole he’s left in our hearts."

madondonosihle wrote:

"Sending love, strength and prayers your way."

brionyburns added:

"Sending love and light! Prayers for peace."

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend confirms his cause of death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend opened up about the veteran thespian's cause of death. Rosa Onious revealed that the legendary Rhythm City actor passed away in his sleep.

Mzansi was shook after the former Isidingo star's death. He passed away on Monday evening. According to reports, he took an afternoon nap as he usually did when he was not busy, but this time he did not wake up. The incident took place at about 5pm.

According to News24, Rosa shared that according to the autopsy results they received, the star died from cardiac arrest. She said paramedics who arrived about 15 minutes after they were called tried everything to resuscitate him, but it was too late.

