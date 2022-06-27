Thokozani ' L'vovo Derrango ' Ndlovu's path to recovery is looking positive as he recently shared a health update

' ' The beloved musician took to his social media to share his progress following a serious car accident

L'vovo fans were happy to see his impressive determination as he made victorious steps proving his progress after the fatal accident

L'vovo was involved in a serious car accident in May 2022. The musician was left with severe injuries and has been recovering since.

L'vovo expressed his gratitude to God for helping him recover in a video celebrating his progress after a fatal car accident. Image: Instagram/@lvovoSA

Source: Instagram

L'vovo was admitted to a hospital for one month and has now shown his progress towards the end of June 2022.

L'vovo is making big strides after car accident

According to TimesLIVE, L'vovo was in Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg and then he went home to recover for a month.

L'vovo took to his Instagram to show himself walking without his crutches. The musician can be seen walking with a limp but looking confident as he is not using crutches.

In the caption, L'vovo writes:

"OkaThixo akaqotshwa ngiyabonga baba #yebophela"[With God , nothing can defeat me, thank you father God.]

L'vovo impresses with his health progress

Supporters were eager to show their excitement about his progress. Some celebrities congratulated L'vovo on how far he has come. L'vovo had detailed that he had a dislocated hip and an injury on his right knee and had to learn to walk again.

Musician Dawn Thandeka King commented:

"Siyabonga Nkosi, qhubeka uphole Boya benyathi"[Thank God, continue to heal]

Singer Nandi Madida commented:

"Yes champ!"

L'vovo's fans were encouraging as they congratulated him on his progress and told him to take it easy.

@ladydkhoza commented:

"Siyabonga God is Great."

@luthandozibeko commented:

"Kancane kancane, mfowethu [Bit by bit, my brother] @lvovosa."

@thembamswazi wrote:

"Step by step, day by day uzobuya uderango nakanjani."

@djtness commented:

"I'm so happy to see this grootman lam".

