Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen featured Siyanda, who impressed viewers with her undeniable acting talent

The Queen character Siyanda , played by Cindy Mahlangu, quickly became a fan favourite as the talented performer captured audiences

, Cindy Mahlangu's undeniable talent has made her synonymous with her character, but fans will be delighted to know their differences

Beloved character from The Queen Siyanda became a Mzansi fave thanks to the performance of the beautiful Cindy Mahlangu.

'The Queen' actress Cindy Mahlangu is an interesting woman outside of playing Siyanda. Image: Instagram/@cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Siyanda played the role of a stunning mother but is she also a mother? Is she also related to actor Sandile Mahlangu? Briefly News has compiled some fun tidbits and facts about Cindy Mahlangu.

1. Cindy Mahlangu is an accomplished actress besides being Siyanda on the Queen

Cindy first appeared on the hit South African screen TV series The Herd reports ZAlebs. Cindy played Dumazile in the local soapie.

She has also been in Netflix's Blood and Water as Zama Bolton and on Kings of Joburg as Phamza. Her performance on Kings of Joburg won her an award at the Hollywood and African prestige awards (HAPA). Cindy will be in Netflix's upcoming Jewel on 8 July 2022.

2. Cindy Mahlangu is a mother like Siyanda from the Queen

This fun fact is something Cindy has in common with her character Siyanda. Briefly News report that Cindy has a child with Bongani Zungu, who played for the national team Bafana Bafana. ZAlebs reports that Cindy has an on and off rocky relationship with Bongani. The publication reports that Cindy and Bongani's relationship has been shrouded with some cheating accusations from both partners.

3. Cindy Mahlangu is a beauty with brains

Assembly is a qualified financial accountant. Zalebs reports that she studied in Johannesburg after completing her primary and secondary education in Mpumalanga.

4. Cindy Mahlangu was a covergirl for Essays of Africa Magazine

Essays of Africa Magazine featured Cindy Mahlangu on the cover alongside her then co-stars on The Herd.

Cindy graced the cover alongside Winnie Ntshaba and Sihle Ndaba.

5. Are Cindy Mahlangu and Sandile Mahlangu family?

Sandile Mahlangu is well known for his performances Rhythm City, Isithembiso, and Netflix's How To Ruin Christmas franchise. The two even acted in Scandal!, according to News24.

Their connection ends with their acting talent and common surname. ZAlebs reports that the two are only industry colleagues.

"It's about time": 'The Queen' reportedly cancelled after 7 years, Mzansi reacts

Briefly News previously reported that The Queen is cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently, the current season is the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The show is likely to end this year. The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

