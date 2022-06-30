DJ Sabby had some good news for his fans as he shared an exciting announcement on social media

DJ Sabby will be returning to his roots on national radio with a new regular weekly slot on Metro FM

Sabby's supporters and celebrity peers flooded the musician's comments on social media with well-wishes on his latest win

DJ Sabby announced his epic Metro FM comeback, which is due in July 2022. The musician will return to the radio, bigger and better.

DJ Sabby is officially an everyday regular on Metro FM, and he celebrated that he has made it after 14 years. Image: Instagram/@dj_sabby

Source: Instagram

DJ Sabby is a beloved musician and radio personality who will grace the airwaves with his skill almost daily.

What's new for DJ Sabby on Metro FM?

DJ Sabby shared an Instagram post where he gave details about his slot. The DJ will officially be on the air on weekdays for three hours from 9am until 12pm. DJ Sabby opened up about how long it took him to book a weekday slot as he said it took over a decade. He wrote in a post:

"Worked for 14 years for this moment! God is great."

DJ Sabby says that he is excited to occupy the time slot as he said:

"I’m honoured to be trusted with such a show and looking forward to delivering amazing brunch-time radio."

DJ Sabby clarifies that he will continue to host the Metro FM Top 30 on Saturdays.

DJ Sabby inspires with his Metro FM news

Supporters of DJ Sabby congratulated him. Some celebrity friends took to his Instagram comments to express their congratulations.

Actor Moshe Ndiki commented:

"Washaaaaa, so proud of you!"

Musician Moonchild Sanelly wrote:

"Go aaaaawf!"

Musician Ms Cosmo wrote:

"Proud of you!!! So deserving."

Fans of DJ Sabby expressed their excitement about having him back on the radio. Some felt inspired by DJ Sabby's progress. Many felt that the DJ's new gig is well-deserved.

@Smiles_Mthethwa commented:

"Knowing where you are from makes me feel more inspired."

@Phindarella commented

"Started from the bottom then you’re here… as’shade Ke."

@Kinglenhle commented:

"Super deserved, bro. One of the best jocks on air!!!"

@RonaldMaleka commented:

"Congratulations, man, 14 years??? Wow. You are such an inspiration, man. I can't wait for the first week to be slaying, thinking it's the weekend."

