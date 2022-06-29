Mzansi media personality Jub Jub is turning 42 this Wednesday and he took to social media to celebrate his birthday

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter took to his timeline and expressed his gratitude to the Almighty for blessing him with another year of life

The rapper's fans took to his comment section to wish their fave a fabulous birthday and wished him many more years to come

Jub Jub is celebrating his birthday this Wednesday, 29 June. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter took to his timeline to share how happy he is to be blessed with another trip around the sun.

‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub is celebrating his 42nd birthday. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The media personality is now 42 years of age. He has been in the entertainment industry for decades. The star has been a TV host on SABC 1 and Channel O.

Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, is not only good in front of the camera, he is also a great rapper. His music video for his single Ndikhokhele Remix garnered millions of views on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, Jub Lamaswidi shared a snap of himself in celebration of his special day. He captioned the post:

"I’m grateful to God for another year of life."

Jub Jub's followers took to his comment section to with their fave a fabulous birthday.

di.di5503 said:

"Happy birthday my Jub Jub. May the lord grant you with so many more years to come. Enjoy your day with love and joy."

naomiencubee commented:

"Happiest birthday. More life, good health, understanding. Have a blessed day."

sindisiwelukhele wrote:

"Happy Birthday... have an amazing day and may you be blessed with many more."

thereallwando said:

"Happy birthday Mntwam maan. Many more years to come."

setfulelo.mkhonta_ commented:

"Happy birthday to the king. Have a blessed one."

bakangsebs wrote:

"Happy birthday My Brother. May the good Lord bless you more."

letlhodilwe added:

"Happy birthday Molemo. Wishing you many more years to come."

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo pen sweet posts on Christian's 12th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo took to social media to wish their son, Christian, a happy birthday. The ex-celeb couple's bundle of joy celebrated his 12th birthday on Thursday, 12 May.

Even though the couple doesn't see eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their kid, they both made sure that he felt special on his birthday. The singer and rapper penned sweet posts in celebration of their son's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Empini singer posted a snap of herself with Christian. TshisaLIVE reports that she also used her gift to sing for her son and posted the clip on her timeline. Kelly promised to take care of Christian until he's grown up enough to do this life thing on his own.

