Somizi is refusing to accept Bahumi's stance that ancestors should not be part of her surname change process, claiming that ancestors are the ones who gave him the Mhlongo surname

Bahumi has reacted to the news by expressing her disappointment with her parents for not accepting her own beliefs, despite the fact that she has been doing the opposite for them

Fans of Somizi's reality show Living the Dream With Somizi took to social media to express their thoughts on the father and daughter's controversial statements in the latest episode

Somizi is refusing to allow his daughter Bahumi to change her surname from Madisakwane to Mhlongo.

Somizi is not here for Bahumi's beliefs about ancestors. Image: @bahumimhlongo and @somizi/ Instagram

According to The South African news publication, this comes after Bahumi expressed her desire to avoid any ancestral rituals throughout the process of changing her surname.

The South African went on to say that Somizi is determined that she must take part in order for her to properly take his last name.

“She won’t get it, shame. We’ll have to slaughter an animal. She has to speak to the ancestors if she wants the surname,” Somizi said.

“She won’t get it by just signing some documents. We didn’t get the surname from Home Affairs, we got it from our ancestors,” he continued.

Bahumi has expressed her disappointment in the latest episode of Living the Dream with Somizi with her parents' failure to accept her beliefs in response to the revelation that they do not support her decision.

“I think that’s the part that just kind of ticking me off, you know? I’ve been very supportive of my family and their beliefs, I’ve been there…. I’ve done everything,” said Bahumi.

Fans of the reality show have reacted to the latest claims Bahumi made.

@NeontleM wrote:

"Okay, Bahumi says she acknowledges her ancestors, but believes she does not have to engage with them… okay, what was she doing ko her grandma’s grave the other day? Went there just to stare at the grave fela, kapa yang? This is where I get confused #LTDWSomizi"

@Forever_BlackZN said:

"Somizi believes that his ancestors got his back all the time. I think that's the reason why he believes that Bahumi should put her focus on them as well. #LTDWSOMIZI"

