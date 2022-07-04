Media personality Somizi Mhlongo revealed that he turned down a R1 million token of appreciation from a fellow celebrity

The star opened up about the matter during a recent episode of his reality television show , Living the Dream With Somizi

, Somizi said he refused to accept the money from Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi because he felt that it was not right to take it

Mzansi reality star Somizi has always been hailed as a friend's keeper. The star recently earned his fans' and followers' respect when he shared that he turned down a token of appreciation from a friend.

Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he turned down some money from a fellow celebrity friend. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Any follower of Somizi knows that he is always parading his celeb friends' products and marketing their crafts. From Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle, Cassper Nyovest and others the star promotes his friends.

The IdolsSA judge recently shared that Theo Baloyi offered him a million rand after he posted his sneakers on his Instagram, which resulted in a massive boost in sales. According to ZAlebs, Somizi made the revelation during the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

Somizi said he had initially refused to post Theo Baloyi's Bathu sneakers because he doesn't like to be told what to do. He, however, wore the sneakers after a few months and posted them on his page. The post allegedly boosted Bathu sales and Theo wanted to thank Somizi. He said:

“So I took the pair of shoes didn’t wear it for like three months. Then wore it, Theo used to probably like sell 1 000 sneakers or 500 sneakers per month, if that. Since then… sales. Theo says ‘I want to thank you, you’ve made my brand big’ … Theo gives me R1 million cash. I say to Theo, no it doesn’t feel right, I reject… I haven’t worked for this money, it's yours."

