Musician Vusi Nova has responded to the numerous outfit reviews that he received from the public after Durban July

Vusi Nova had the perfect reaction to what netizens had to say about his unusual Durban July ensemble that Mzansi has had endless fun with

Amapiano artist Vusi Nova has taken all the jokes made about him lightly with his latest response on Instagram

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Musical artist Vusi Nova was one of the many celebs in attendance at the Durban July, and he made trending lists with an interesting outfit.

Vusi Nova has been critiqued on his Durban July outfit, but he is taking it all well as he shared a joke about himself. Image: Instagram/@vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Many netizens had hilarious takes on what Vusi Nova wore to Durban July, and the musician has finally responded.

Vusi Nova is a good sport about Durban July jokes

Briefly News previously reported that Vusi Nova's Durban July outfit was subjected to many peeps jokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The jokes about Vusi Nova escalated, and some dedicated netizens played around with photoshop. The result was a picture of Vusi Nova as part of the Avengers in his Durban July outfit.

Vusi Nova found the edit to be funny, as he shared it on his Instagram where he wrote:

"AninaPeace yaz’"[ You all don't know peace]

Vusi Nova's supporters laugh at photoshop joke about Durban July outfit

Vusi nova's supporters were happy to see that he was taking it all in stride as they laughed along with the artist.

@915sha commented:

"I swear I didn't see you there you blended soo well."

@dalu_musa_ commented:

"Superhero-SuperNova! I am leaving this country for good."

@nkulee_sigebengu commented

"Haaimansoze balibone izulu " [ and you will never see heaven]

@accordingtomokga commented:

"This outfit was giving me GOT vibes honestly:

@intandokazi_gama commented:

"Peace yona engekho shame‍ [There is no peace]."

"Jealousy": Snova slams reports claiming he paid songwriter R3k & crate of beer

Briefly News previously reported that Vusi Nova has taken to social media to slam reports that he bought his latest song's chorus for R3 000 and a crate of beer. The star denied the allegations that he's robbing the songwriter, Tanky-Tanky Mabutho, also known as Nteng-teng.

The star reportedly saw the 65-year-old songwriter belting out the song in a viral clip filmed at a funeral in March this year.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News