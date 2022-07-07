Afrobeats king Burna Boy showed me some appreciation for the South African music genre of amapiano

Burna Boy was on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game where he gave an interview and sang the praises of the amapiano genre

Burna Boy shared his opinion about where he thinks amapiano is headed, and he had nothing but a glowing review

Burna Boy, a beloved afrobeats artist, shared his opinion about popular amapiano beats. The music genre which has taken off in South Africa is slowly infecting the world.

Amapiano is spreading worldwide, with Burna boy being the latest international artist to acknowledge the genre's greatness. Image: Getty Images/ FilmMagic/Gareth Cattermole/BFC

Amapiano boasts a unique sound that will have anyone up and dancing in seconds. Burna Boy admitted to being among the many who love amapiano.

Burna Boy gives amapiano genre a glowing review

In an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Burna Boy spoke about what he thinks is the next big thing in African music. Without missing a beat, Burna Boy says that it is amapiano.

TimesLIVE reports that during his interview on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Burna Boy said that amapiano is already uniquely African as he eagerly encouraged listeners to go and play to some amapiano. Burna insisted, saying it would change their world if they gave amapiano a chance. He said:

"It's already taken off, it's amapiano, it's an SA sound, it's ours. This is me putting you on it's going yho, when you are at home and chilling just type in amapiano when you are on YouTube and check amapiano mix and it will change your life."

Mzansi proud of amapiano praise on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast

According to TimeLIVE, Burna Boy is due to release a highly anticipated album featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo on 8 July, and fans are happy to hear from him in preparation for the album. Many have been sharing their anticipation for Burna Boy's music, while others were more focused on his compliments on amapiano.

@IamDJSOSO commented:

"Burna Boy went on this American podcast and they asked him which genre out of Africa is next to take over... mans says ' it's already taken off... its Amapiano from South Africa'." Soweto, East, Pitori you all did that!!!

@yfg_cory commented:

"Burna boy really don’t be missing."

@BrandonBtee commented:

"It was really dope seeing burna boy putting on amapiano to wallo and gillie."

@MickeyjM commented:

"Big man Burna mentioned Amapiano music as the next big thing to come out of Africa. @burnaboy I think you really need to check out @Progeemusic Amapiano tracks (Life Anthem & Frazier) you won't be disappointed."

Burna Boy and R&B legend Babyface set to perform in Mzansi in September

Briefly News previously reported that The DStv International Food and Music Festival has been announced to return after being cancelled since the pandemic began, and Nigerian and American music lovers will be excited to learn that Burna Boy and R&B legend Babyface are headlining the event.

According to the festival's director, Nokuthula Monaheng, the scale of this year's festival is larger than in previous years.

“The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend for the greatest festival in Africa."

