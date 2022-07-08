Mihlali Ndamase took to her timeline and shared that she's tired of being a working lady as she now wants to only focus on her man

The media personality shared that she's ready to quit her job so that she can cater to her man without worrying about going to work

The social media influencer is allegedly dating a married businessman and peeps shared mixed reactions to the stunner's plan

Mihlali Ndamase trended after sharing that she now wants to focus on her man. The media personality shared that she's ready to leave her job so that she can cater for her man.

Mihlali Ndamase has shared that she wants to quit her job and focus on her man. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

The make-up artist and social media influencer sparked a heated debate on her timeline after sharing that she wants to be a stay-at-home woman.

According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner took to Twitter to let her followers know about her plan. Mihlali Ndamase captioned her post:

"I want to quit my job and focus on catering to my man."

Peeps took to Mihlali's comment section and shared mixed reactions to her post.

@Khanyisa_MAD wrote:

"Fair! I resigned from mine last week, so I can serve umntu wami."

@Mzo_honcho said:

"My girl just got a new job. I am resigning to be a kept man."

@Ahp1984Hugo commented:

"Your man would prefer you keep your job and help him to make your lives together better."

@AusMosetsana wrote:

"He wont marry you. Dont quit your bag girl."

@madamzoe added:

"Please do, if he’s treating you right please do."

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe's loved-up snap surfaces online

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase topped the trends list for all the wrong reasons. The stunner allegedly posted and deleted a snap of herself with her alleged new bae, Leeroy Sidambe.

The influencer allegedly stole the businessman from his wife. The loved-up snap of Mihlali and Leeroy is doing the rounds on social media. ZAlebs reports that entertainment blogger Musa Khawula and The PopCornRoom posted the snap of the stunner and Leeroy looking cosy.

"Mihlali Ndamase with Leeroy Sidambe in Botswana confirming their relationship."

Peeps took to the blobber's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on Mihlali and Leeroy's romance. Some tweeps claimed Mihlali posted the snap herself on her timeline and quickly deleted it.

Source: Briefly News