Big Brother Mzansi star Thatho Immaculate Mokoena is making waves on the entertainment scene months after leaving the Big Brother house

The reality star, who was an instant fan favourite, proved that she is more than just a TikToker when she hosted a television show

Thatho stepped in for Minnie Dlamini on the popular show Homeground, and Mzansi couldn't keep calm with excitement

Thatho Mokoena is finally living her dream of being a television presenter. The star proved that she could kill both TikTok and television when she showed off her presenting skills.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’s Thatho Mokoena recently showed Mzansi that she is multi-talented when she guest presented the 'Homeground'. Image: @callherthatho

Source: Instagram

The Joburg-based dancer left her fans beaming with pride when she announced that she was guest presenting the popular television show Homeground.

According to The Daily Sun, Thatho Mokoena and Fiso were standing in for the show's presenters, Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu, who were unavailable. The stunner headed to her Twitter to share a clip of her proud moment, much to the delight of her followers.

It wasn't long before the show started trending as fans expressed their pride in Thatho Mokoena.

@Salome_Maps said:

"Silence: surprise brings positive energy: go girl."

@LindaMtimkulu commented:

"I'm soooo proud of her❤."

