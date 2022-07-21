Media personality and YouTuber Lasizwe recently celebrated his 25th birthday with friends and family

Khanyi Mbau, his sister, also appeared on the day, according to Lasizwe's posts, despite the siblings being rumoured to be fighting

Along with the video clips of Khanyi, there were baby snaps of Lasizwe, which prompted his followers to comment on the similarities between the baby and the 25-year-old Lasizwe

YouTuber and media influencer Lasizwe took to Instagram to thank everyone who wished him a 25th happy birthday in a video and picture post. This immediately drew the attention of his followers, who asked who the sweet boy in the picture was in the comments section.

Lasizwe took to social media to share that he and Khanyi have no feud going on. Image:@lasizwe and @mbaureloaded

Along with a video of himself receiving a gift from his sister, media personality Khanyi Mbau, and a video of the people present on the day singing happy birthday to him, he posted a charming picture of himself when he was younger. On Instagram, Lasizwe posted the under the following photos and videos:

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to wish me a happy birthday yesterday. ❤️! I truly appreciate it. And to my family thank you for the surprise dinner… it really cheered me up and wrapped up my birthday in a wholesome way."

Happy birthday wishes and appreciation for the images of the young, innocent Lasizwe have been posted in abundance by fans and other celebrities.

@thickleeyonce said:

"Happy Birthday Lazzz! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you loads! Hope you had a blessed one ❤️❤️❤️ Blessings on blessings."

@londie_london_official wrote:

"Happy birthday lover!"

@aviwe_funani commented:

"The second pic is everything, happpyyy Lasi wethu"

@ethan_charles_davids shared:

"You’ve always been that girl happy belated birthday ❤️❤️❤️"

@the.fitnessslayer also said:

'The signs were always there."

@ms_veco added:

"Second slide is where the danger was❤️"

Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau's rumoured feud

There had been rumours that Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau were not on speaking terms, as reported by ZAlebs. Lasizwe confirmed the news on Instagram.

According to ZAlebs, Lasizwe hosted a Q&A on the platform, and fans took advantage of the opportunity to address the elephant in the room by asking if the siblings were still close. Lasizwe responded with:

"We aren't that close anymore. This year really tested us as work on both ends got hectic and we just didn't have time to see each other like we used to,” he said.

Khanyi has been having a good time in Dubai with her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga.

Mohale Motaung and Lasizwe seemingly confirm dating rumours at Durban July: “Always and forever my love”

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung and Lasizwe got the rumour mill spinning when they seemingly confirmed that they were dating. The couple sparked relationship rumours when Mohale celebrated Lasizwe recently.

Peeps started questioning the nature of the reality television stars' relationship when Mohale celebrated Lasizwe being on the Forbes 30 Under 30 with a flirty post.

The stars may have kept their romance under wraps for a while but it seems they made it Instagram official at the Durban July. Lasizwe had Mzansi at a standstill when he seemingly confirmed that he and Mohale are an item.

