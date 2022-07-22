The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau has been filmed and some of Mzansi's favourite stars came out to play on the night

The likes of DJ Zinhle, Naked DJ, Khaya Dladla and many others looked ravishing on the red carpet segment of the show that will premiere in August

Briefly News compiled five snaps of Mzansi celebs who rocked up on the red carpet and smiled for the cameras before watching the roast of the reality TV star

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Comedy Central Roast Khayi Mbau has been filmed. The show will premiere on DStv channel 122 on 8 August after it was filmed at a packed venue this week.

The Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau has been filmed. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The likes of DJ Zinhle, Khaya Dladla and Naked DJ, among others stars, were pictured on the red carpet before the show started. It was shot in front of a live studio audience.

Briefly News takes a look at five red carpet look from some of Mzansi favourite entertainers who came out to support the reality TV star on the night.

1. DJ Zinhle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The businesswoman and reality TV star took some time out of her busy schedule to show love to Khanyi Mbau. She was part of the VIPs who laughed out loud when Khanyi was roasted by her other industry colleagues.

2. Khaya Dladla

The House of Zwide actor was one of the stars who came put to play on the night. After filming his scenes for the e.tv telenovela, he made way to the the show. He's bubbly and loves having fun hence he attended the show.

3. Rosemary Zimu

The Savage Beauty star showed off her beauty on the red carpet. She was dressed to impress and we're here for it. Many people who saw her red carpet look agreed that she looked stunning on the night.

4. Sol Phenduka

The Kaya FM presenter and Podcast and Chill co-host also made his way into the packed venue. He needs content for both his shows and definitely had to show up in order to stay ahead of his competitors on radio and on the podcast.

5. Naked DJ

The Metro FM producer, host and club DJ dressed to the nines during the red carpet segment. Our boy always brings it on and he also did not disappoint this time around. He looked dapper in his designer outfit.

Khanyi Mbau explains why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi as her roast

In related news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has explained why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast. In a recent interview, the star shared that she's currently not in Somizi's good books and said Pearl is a bit sensitive.

The reality TV star shared that she recently learnt that Somizi is angry with her, she told TshisaLIVE. SomG was talking on his show, Living the Dream With Somizi in a recent episode when he mentioned that he's angry with her.

She also shared that "it ended in tears" when she had an interview with Pearl Thusi on Behind the Story, adding that she takes things personally.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News