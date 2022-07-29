Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne took to her timeline and penned a sweet message to her hero dad in celebration of his birthday

The Ice Cream hitmaker and TV host shared that her father taught her the importance of being African when she was struggling to accept her ancestral calling

The media personality shared that she's a successful entertainer today because of all the lessons her old man taught her

Gigi Lamayne has penned a sweet birthday message to her hero dad. The rapper shared that he father came through for her when she was scared of accepting her ancestral calling.

The Ice Cream hitmaker shared that her old man taught her about the importance of being African and opened up about how he was patient with her spirit.

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed that all her dreams have come true because of her father's teachings. She said she's a successful artist today because of her pops. Part of her post reads:

"Happy birthday dad. May we continue spreading the word around idlozi and about God and his children in Africa !! Have a happy birthday. We love you."

The star added that he father is her gobela and one of her living ancestors who protects her from social ills and provides good opportunities for her in the industry that she's in.

