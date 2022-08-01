South Africa has seen an increase in the number of celebrities who have accepted their ancestral calling

A number of male entertainers have also honoured their ancestral calling and received certificates to practise traditional healing after going through intense spiritual journeys

The likes of L'vovo, Luyanda Potwana and Phelo Bala, among others, had to take leave from their careers when they took the life-changing spiritual journey

Mzansi has seen a spike in celebrities who have answered their ancestral calling. After heeding the call, these celebs are now certified sangomas.

Luyanda Potwana and Phelo Bala are some of the well-known male celebrity sangomas in Mzansi. Image: @luyandapotwana, @phelobala

Briefly News has compiled a list of five local male entertainers who have opened up about their spiritual journey. The celeb sangomas shared that it was not easy at first, but they had to go through the journey in order to continue with their radio or TV careers.

1. Mlungisi Mathe

The actor is known in Mzansi for playing the character of Emkay in Skeem Saam. His acting career took a backseat when he honoured his calling. Mlungisi Mathe is currently a practising sangoma, but he is continuing with his first love, TV. The star shared that he found out about his gift when he was only 15 years of age.

2. L'vovo Derrango

The Kwaito legend accepted his calling back in 2016. L'vovo, real name Thokozani Ndlovu, had to take a five-month break from the music industry in order to concentrate on his calling. The Resista hitmaker couldn't resist his calling as his mom apparently got instructions from their family's ancestors. Although L'vovo went on the journey, he shared that he wasn't going to be a practising sangoma.

3. Luyanda Potwana

The media personality is known for hosting SABC 1's Nyan Nyan. In 2021, the radio and TV host took to his timeline to open up about becoming a traditional healer. He also posted snaps of his second traditional healing ceremony called Imvumakufa. After the ceremony, Luyanda Potwana received a certificate to become a healer, reports ZAlebs.

4. Zola Hashatsi

Actor Zola Hashatsi is another male celeb who has honoured his calling. He shared that after his great-grandmother's death in 2009, her spirit became his protector. He shared that he did not understand why she chose him at first until he turned 30. In 2019, he finally accepted the calling and became a sangoma.

5. Phelo Bala

The singer is a gospel star. Phelo Bala started his traditional healing journey in 2014 after he became ill. The star is one of the singing trio, Bala Brothers. The openly gay musician was married to actor and TV host, Moshe Ndiki. Their marriage ended in tears a few months back.

Skeem Saam's Oratile Maitisa accepts her calling

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela.

The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June, 2021 to share that she's now a sangoma. The stunner also posted snaps of her graduation ceremony.

She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend, who was also clad in traditional healing attire.

