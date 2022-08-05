Zandie Khumalo shared a picture giving a sneak peek into her personal life with her husband Mhlonishwa Gumede

Zulu singer and songwriter Zandie Khumalo showed she was excited to have her lunch out with Mhlonishwa Gumede on her social media

Fans of Zandie Khumalo could not help but gush over her romantic quality time with Mhlonishwa Gumede, also known as Hloni

Zandie Khumalo is ecstatic to spend time with her husband, Hloni Gumede, when she's not in the studio. Musician Zandie Gumede took to Instagram to show followers her peaceful lunch with Hloni Gumede.

Zandie Khumalo was happy she took her husband, Hloni Gumede, to a cute lunch for two. Image: Instagram/zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo was glowing next to her husband, Hloni Gumede, as they spent an afternoon together. Hloni Gumede and Zandie Khumalo gave supporters couple goals with a sweet post.

Zandie Khumalo smitten with husband Mhlonishwa Gumede

Zandie Khumalo shared pictures of an afternoon when she got to spend time with her busy businessman husband, Hloni Gumede. She wrote:

"Stole him for a late lunch today from ezinkomeni ngoba yena wazishelela Mina,Mina ngaziqomela yena [Took him for a late lunch because he proposed tome and I said yes]"

The singer showed off Instagram-worthy pictures of her lunch of sushi and steak. Zandie stays winning, and fans could not get over the couple as they showered the singer and Hloni with compliments on how they suited each other.

andiswa_mbongwe_ commented:

"Makoti woGumede! Got mega love and respect for you both #niyazi nina. You are a very kind couple, I smile at my experience of you two!❤️"

fii_mokoena commented:

"Ngathi abanye o mama banga funda ngani ukukhipha indoda. [They should teach women how to pick a man like you did.]"

rheemansa10 commented:

"Ncooe❤️.Mrs Gumede, makoti wakithi, umphathe kahle uYeyeye ntombi ❤️[Our daughter-in-law, treat her well]"

ke_letlatsa commented:

"Shoot for the stars wena baby, not literally though "

"Unacceptable": Ntsiki defends Kelly after clip of kids insulting her went viral

Briefly News previously reported that A video of primary school children insulting Kelly Khumalo is doing the rounds on the timeline. Ntsiki Mazwai defended the singer after the clip went viral on social media.

The young kids are filmed in class singing the "distasteful" song about the reality TV star. They claim that they don't like her because she allegedly killed Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed the teacher who allowed her pupils to sing the song in his or her class. Peeps took to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the song.

Source: Briefly News