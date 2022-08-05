South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is excited to bring fans yet another shoe product range for their enjoyment

Doc Shebeleza hitmaker Cassper Nyovest is expanding his business empire by growing the sneaker brand that he excitedly referenced on social media

Cassper Nyovest gave fans details about what they can look forward to when his new sneaker line drops with DRIP footwear's Lekau Sehoana

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Beloved artist Cassper Nyovest is well-known for his music ventures. Mzansi's fave Cassper Nyovest is now focused more on his clothing brand as he excitedly told fans about his plans with a new sneaker line.

Cassper Nyovest is eager for his next project with his the sneaker brand DRIP footwear. Image:Instagram/@casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest could not wait to let fans know what he has in store for them with a shoe line. Cassper Nyovest supporters were excited by the news.

Cassper Nyovest excited over new sneaker line with Lekau Shoana

Mufasa took to Twitter to share details about his upcoming show collaboration. Cassper says that he has created an iconic sneaker design with Sizwe Ratau, and the founder of DRIP footwear founder Lekau Sehoana.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The rapper expressed that he is more than satisfied with the samples they got for the shoes but that they're taking that time to perfect production. He said:

"Sizwe Ratau, Lekau and I are a dangerous design team. The sneakers we are dropping the next 2 years are gonna apply pressure.! These samples already looking crazy!"

Even though most fans are anticipating Cassper's fight against Priddy Ugly, loyal supporters enthusiastically responded to the businessman's plan. Many had words of encouragement for Casaper's growing empire.

@IAmAlcurtis commented:

"✊You're the future Don."

@NigelMambira commented:

"You've always done some good stuff and i know youll continue to do the best. I commend your work."

@DiamonDallas301 commented:

Future billionaire."

@common_cease commented:

"Same chair as Kanye."

"Song of the year": Cassper Nyovest hints at releasing new single, SA is hopping

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi couldn't keep calm when they got the news they have been waiting for. Music lovers have been hoping for new music from Cassper Nyovest, and their prayers have been answered.

The Amademoni hitmaker had his fans grinning from ear to ear when he announced that he was in the studio cooking a track for them.

Taking to his Twitter page, the star said SA can look forward to the new single anytime from now. Cassper Nyovest assured fans that the new track will be a banger.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News