Politician Mmusi Maimane celebrated his marriage to the beautiful Natalie Maimane, who he married in 2005

Mmusi Maimane took to his social media to share a sweet post about Natalie Maimane on their wedding anniversary

Mmusi Maimane's supporters were happy to congratulate the couple on their marriage that is over a decade old

Its cleary lovers in paradise for Mmusi Maimane and Natalie Maimane, who are happily married. The couple, Mmusi Maimane and Natalie Maimane, recently shared details about their anniversary on social media.

Mmusi Maimane celebrated his wedding anniversary at a romantic lunch with his wife, Natalie Maimane. Image: Instagram/@mmusimaimane

Source: Instagram

The charming couple has two lovely children, daughter Kgalaletso and son Daniel Maimane out of their more than a decade-long marriage. Netizens were charmed by the couple's anniversary setup as they gushed over Mmusi Maimane and Natalie Maimane.

Mmusi Maimane shares pic of 17th wedding anniversary lunch with Natalie Maimane

Mmusi shared a cute snap of himself with his wife, Natalie. Mmusi was happy that he is celebrating seventeen years of marriage to Natalie and expressed his thanks to God.

Mmusi's celebratory post comes after being robbed at gunpoint. The post was a welcome comfort that Mmusi is thriving after his traumatising experience. Netizens could not help but gush over the couple that is been together for so long.

@ogeta_11 commented:

"Can you adopt a 22yr old bouncing baby boy? I wanna join you guys we share the happiness "

@joekgopapa commented:

"Congrats, Sir! Surely couldn't have been easy in racism-plagued SA. I have the scars and the badge of honour."

@BapaletsweSpeak commented:

"As you continue to serve God's people with your union, may God give you more wisdom and mature in unleashing the purpose of your marriage. I celebrate you sir "

@Mmalenyalo_ commented:

"Our relationships cant even last seventeen hours. Congratulations sir! "

@MubaiwaJeremiah commented:

"All the best leader."

@MightiJamie commented:

"Mmusi is good man with a good heart. I think that’s very important in leadership".

Source: Briefly News