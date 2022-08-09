Mzansi afro-soul singer Berita blew away South Africans with some stunning pictures that she shared on social media

Berita looks well despite the negative buzz surrounding her ex-husband Nota Baloyi and netizens were here for it

Berita's supporters on social media were happy to see the songstress glowing and looking beautiful

Musician Berita chooses to live her life and pay no mind to her ex-husband Nota Baloyi's statements that involve her. Gugulethu Khumalo, better known as Berita, posted some stunning pictures that left her supporters in awe.

Beautiful singer Berita shared pictures that made netizens proud that she was not letting her ex-husband Nota Baloyi bring her down. Image: Twitter/ @angella_phad

Source: Twitter

Berita's latest pictures stirred quite the reaction among netizens. Berita's snaps impressed fans to no end as they showered her with compliments.

Berita's 4 gorgeous photos get a wave of reactions

Berita shared a collection of four snaps, wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder dark pink gown. The afro-soul singer had her hair in stunning Bantu knots that framed her beautiful face.

Netizens commented that they were happy that Berita is not letting the drama with her ex-husband Nota bring her down. The singer's ex-husband, Nota has a habit of bringing Berita up during his rants on Twitter. Berita's supporters commented that she should continue to rise up against it all.

@Sikholi63000012 commented:

"Awusemhle maan for uNota ikwenza isdenge ndingazuyibiza ngagama❤❤. Amathang' ahlanzel abangen' nteleko.[You are too beautiful for Nota who is always trying to make you look stupid.]"

@Dzubhar commented:

"How were you married to Nota na? Ayika dibani tu. This is the biggest 2022 confusion more than petrol prices.[You did not suit each other]"

@LaMawaZwide commented:

"Yessss hunnie na nini na life goes on✔️"

@Kea__Moropa commented:

"You are so beautiful "

@RainbowGuns commented:

"She’s as beautiful as her melodies "

Source: Briefly News