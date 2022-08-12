Media personality Dineo Ranaka has announced that she's in a new relationship after recently sharing that she's not interested in one

The former Metro FM presenter and reality TV star made the announcement on the 959 Breakfast when she and Sol Phenduka were interviewing a guest

The love-struck Kaya FM presenter let her listeners know that she's happily in love and is enjoying every moment of her new romance

Kaya FM presenter Dineo Ranaka has announced that she's in a new relationship. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The former Metro FM star announced her new relationship during her 959 Breakfast show with Sol Phenduka. They were interviewing a celeb when she spoke about her private life.

ZAlebs reports that Dineo Ranaka shared that she just felt like letting everyone know that she's in love again. She said she's "officially no longer single".

The reality TV star hilariously advised Mzansi ladies to stay away from relationships while she's "phakathi inside". She further bragged that she's enjoying every moment of her new romance. The outlet further shared that Dineo recently expressed that she's not interested in a relationship.

Dineo Ranaka's daughter tells her to cover up

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's opinionated daughter is a bit protective of her mom. Seeing that the media personality was showing too much skin, the former Metro FM presenter's daughter told her to cover up.

Kopano wasn't happy when her hot mother took to Instagram to post a clip of herself wearing a lit outfit. The revealing outfit showed too much of her skin and the bubbly bundle of joy did not mince her words when she spoke to her mom about the black outfit.

The Kaya FM star posted the video on her timeline and gushed over the hot outfit and her beautiful make-up. The reality TV star captioned the video:

"So apparently my outfit is showing too much skin. I birthed myself here, she has a mouth on her this one! I've beeeen telling her to go shower."

Source: Briefly News