Former Yo TV presenter Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl were the talk of the town after their adorable clip singing to each other

Liesl and Musa Mthombeni always enjoy loving each other loudly, and their latest post was nothing short of romantic

Netizens reacted to Musa Mthombeni and his gorgeous wife Liesl belting off the Half and Half theme song to each other

Musa Mthombeni and his wifey Liesl make a gorgeous couple that South Africans cannot get over. Liesl and Musa Mthobeni decided to show their love by singing the theme song to the popular American 2000's TV show Half and Half.

Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl charmed netizens with a cute video of them singing the 'Half and Half' theme song to each other. Image: Instagram/@drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa Mthombeni is completely taken by his wife Liesl, judging from his social media page filled with her face in almost every post. The love between Musa Mthombeni and Liesl was obvious in the couple's latest video together.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl hit all the right notes singing the Half and Half theme song.

A fan of Musa and his wife Liesl shared the clip of the couple singing to each other on Twitter. The TiK ToK video posted on Twitter by @Carolinerathabe caused a buzz for other fans who enjoy seeing the couple together. Many commented that they love how Musa always loves his wife loudly and proudly.

@JustHlophe commented:

"Love is beautiful man, yeses!"

@TinnyTee__ commented:

"I love them so much!"

@Rooundy commented:

"Yho she's so gorgeous bawo."

@BI_Thando commented:

"One thing about Musa, he loves his wife."

Source: Briefly News