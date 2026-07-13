A Johannesburg man called Mr Mellow filmed alleged drug sellers operating openly at a corner on Goud and Commissioner Street

A SAPS caravan was parked nearby during the confrontation, but officers reportedly directed slurs at Mr Mellow instead of acting

South Africans online were outraged by the footage and urged Mr Mellow to stay safe

The alleged corner where the drug activity happens. Images: Mr Mellow

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg resident known on TikTok as Mr Mellow posted a confronting video on 12 July 2026, filming what he alleged were drug sellers operating openly at a corner outside Panama House on Goud and Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD.

What made the footage particularly alarming to viewers was not just the alleged dealing. A SAPS caravan was parked in plain sight at the very spot where Mr Mellow said the activity was taking place. Rather than engaging with his concerns, law enforcement officers reportedly directed slurs at him instead. Briefly News could not independently verify Mr Mellow’s allegations at the time of publication.

Drug abuse in SA: A growing crisis

The clip struck a nerve at a time when South Africa is battling a deepening drug crisis. According to the South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (SACENDU), methamphetamine, heroin, and dagga remain the most commonly reported substances among people seeking treatment. The Western Cape and Gauteng consistently record the highest numbers of drug-related treatment admissions in the country.

In 2025, the South African Police Service reported thousands of drug-related arrests nationwide, with Gauteng accounting for a significant share of those operations. Despite high-profile busts, street-level dealing in the Johannesburg CBD remains a persistent challenge for authorities.

Watch Mr Mellow’s dramatic confrontation in the video below:

More about drugs in SA

Source: Briefly News