“Be Safe Bro”: SA Fumes As Joburg Man Confronts Alleged Drug Dealers While SAPS Vehicle Sits Nearby
- A Johannesburg man called Mr Mellow filmed alleged drug sellers operating openly at a corner on Goud and Commissioner Street
- A SAPS caravan was parked nearby during the confrontation, but officers reportedly directed slurs at Mr Mellow instead of acting
- South Africans online were outraged by the footage and urged Mr Mellow to stay safe
A Johannesburg resident known on TikTok as Mr Mellow posted a confronting video on 12 July 2026, filming what he alleged were drug sellers operating openly at a corner outside Panama House on Goud and Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD.
What made the footage particularly alarming to viewers was not just the alleged dealing. A SAPS caravan was parked in plain sight at the very spot where Mr Mellow said the activity was taking place. Rather than engaging with his concerns, law enforcement officers reportedly directed slurs at him instead. Briefly News could not independently verify Mr Mellow’s allegations at the time of publication.
Drug abuse in SA: A growing crisis
The clip struck a nerve at a time when South Africa is battling a deepening drug crisis. According to the South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (SACENDU), methamphetamine, heroin, and dagga remain the most commonly reported substances among people seeking treatment. The Western Cape and Gauteng consistently record the highest numbers of drug-related treatment admissions in the country.
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In 2025, the South African Police Service reported thousands of drug-related arrests nationwide, with Gauteng accounting for a significant share of those operations. Despite high-profile busts, street-level dealing in the Johannesburg CBD remains a persistent challenge for authorities.
Watch Mr Mellow’s dramatic confrontation in the video below:
More about drugs in SA
- A video showed multiple people allegedly entering and exiting a parked car in Springs, with claims it was being used to sell drugs.
- Police arrested a Nigerian national in Lamontville after allegedly finding him in possession of cocaine during a targeted operation.
- Five South African women were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after being caught with drugs worth over R5 million.
- The Department of Correctional Services pounced on the Grootvlei Correctional Centre with a surprise raid.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za