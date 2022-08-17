Ntsiki Mazwai started her podcast Unpopular Opinion on 14 July 2022, and the show is already making waves

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai features multiple weekly guests on Unpopular Opinion to discuss a wide range of topics

Fans of Unpopular Opinion were happy to join Ntsiki Mazwai's celebration that the podcast is making money

Ntsiki Mazwai is one of South Africa's favourite controversial mouthpieces. The social commentator got a podcast named Unpopular Opinions, which features Ntsiki Mazwai and weekly visitors.

Ntsiki Mazwai is excited that her podcast 'Unpopular Opinion' has started to make an income. Image: Instagram/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai's Unpopular Opinion has grown within two months with almost 5,000 subs and nearly 100,000 views. Listeners of the podcast were impressed by the show's achievements in less than three months.

Ntsiki Mazwai making dough on Unpopular Opinion podcast after 6 weeks

Ntsiki took to her Twitter to share that Unpopular Opinion is performing well. Podcaster Ntsiki wrote that the show has started making money since they began recording.

The news was cause for celebration for others, too, as congratulations poured in for Ntsiki. Fans of the show shared some encouraging words to encourage Ntsiki to keep up the good work.

@Yonela_EL commented:

"SA needs a different podcast. I couldn't imagine anyone else other than you. I remember pleading on these streets, perhaps God knew we really needed it. It's early, so drive a proper narrative, take the people in the right direction. Citizens have been fed nonsense by the media."

@NMzozoyane commented:

"Congratulations babe!"

@thulani_temish commented:

"Your work is beautiful!"

@AluKango commented:

"Congratulations!"

