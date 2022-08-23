Actor Moshe Ndiki is not letting his beef with blogger Musa Khawula affect him in any negative way

Musa Khawula and Moshe Ndiki had a physical altercation allegedly started by the Gomora actor, who seems to be getting over it

Musa Khawula has since tried to ruin Moshe Ndiki's acting career, but he does not seem the least bit moved by the effort

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Moshe Ndiki is a doting dog parent, focusing on his new puppy instead of Musa Khawula's mission to get him cancelled. Image: Instagram/@moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki does not seem worried about facing any consequences for allegedly attacking Musa Khawula. Moshe Ndiki is choosing to focus on what he loves instead of the social media commotion with Musa Khawula.

Musa Khawula's social campaign to get Moshe Ndiki cancelled seems to be going nowhere. Moshe Ndiki did not even bother to acknowledge Musa Khawula before sharing a clip of how his new pet is doing.

Moshe Ndiki fawns over his new puppy

Moshe Ndiki recently got a new dog after losing his other pet, Sugar. Amid his clash with Musa, Moshe shared a video of how the new dog is doing. In the clip, Moshe can be heard talking to his puppy as if it were a baby and saying:

"Daddy loves you."

Moshe's followers reacted to the video also in awe of the puppy. Some asked if he really fought Musa but did not get a response from Moshe.

@majoyana31 commented:

"Ungambethi please![ Don't hit it please]"

@DanielBrigitte2 commented:

"Manje, did you really fight Musa?"

@maingirlK commented:

"Izoo man. the baby can feel daddy's love."

@iamClement_ZA commented:

"Ncoo Such a beauty."

@Asante_Iyeza commented:

"Akamhle mtase uSulezinyembezi."

Moshe blasts blogger Musa Khawula for false house ownership claims, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Actor Moshe Ndiki from the television series Gomora and social media entertainment commentator Musa Khawula have been arguing on the timeline.

On Sunday, 21 August 2022, Khawula took to Twitter a photo of Moshe with a cute dog he claimed Moshe got after his divorce from Phelo Bala. Khawula went on to reveal that the marital apartment Bala and Ndiki lived in together is rented.

Moshe responded to Khawula with a heated tweet. He decided that words would not suffice, so he drew some proof.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News