Canadian rapper Drake has a new tattoo on his face and he took to his timeline recently to show off his new ink work

RapTV took to social media to share a pic of the world-renowned superstar flexing the new small tattoo under his eye

Many of the Toosie Slide hitmaker's fans took to the outlet's comment section and shared that they couldn't see the tattoo because of how tiny it is

Drake took to social media to show off his new ink. The world-renowned rapper has a new tattoo on his face.

Drake showed off a new face tattoo. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The Toosie Slide hitmaker has inked a small tattoo under his eye. The superstar took some time off his busy schedule and visited his favourite tattoo artist.

Taking to Twitter, RapTV shared a snap of the Canadian artist showing off the tat. The outlet captioned its post:

"Drake shows off the new face tattoo."

Drake's fans took to RapTV's comment section to share their thoughts on his new ink. Many shared that they cannot see the tiny tattoo while others commented on their fave's looks.

@LOWTIERG0DD commented:

"Drake is playing Grand Theft Auto with life at this point, rich and bored."

@Jonnolefish said:

"Why he look like that though?"

@demon6six6 commented:

"Why is Drake looking like Fake?"

@Griff_W_ asked:

"Where is it?"

@ovocdot wrote:

"That’s my goat."

@HunchoJack00 said:

"Isn’t he 34? Why is he looking like that?"

@sekaniiiy added:

"I can’t even see it."

Drake shows off iced-out ring and watch, fans laugh at rapper's feminine hands

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Drake's "pretty" hands left social media users laughing out loud. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to show off his blinging watch and ring but his fans decided to focus on his hands.

The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a short clip showing off his new iced-out timepiece and diamond ring on his Instagram stories. One of the superstar's fans took the clip and re-shared it on Twitter.

Other social media users took to the tweep's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their hilarious views on Drake's hands. @stef_j_30 said:

"Nothing masculine about that hand at all."

