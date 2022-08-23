South Africans will watch their favourite actress Busisiwe 'Busi' Lurayi, in the popular soapie Scandal!

The actress, who passed away on 10 July 2022, joined the show as Me'shell shortly before her passing

Following her death, Busi was replaced by the talented Thuli Thabethe, who said she was grateful to take over the role

Busisiwe Lurayi will grace our screens one last time in the popular soapie Scandal. The star joined the show as Me'shell before her untimely passing on 10 July.

The late actress Busisiwe Lurayi is set to appear in the popular show 'Scandal'.

Source: Instagram

According to the producers of the show, Busi will play the role of a wealthy businessman's wife and Layla McKenzie's longtime friend.

TimesLIVE reports that fans can look forward to seeing the late star from 2 September. Per the publication, the producer of the soapie Sanele Zulu said Busi fully embraced her role. The statement said the etv Scandal! team was saddened and shocked by the actress' death as she was in the middle of shooting for her role.

Zulu added that they wanted to show Busi's final work to her millions of fans and to the Scandal! viewers and her family gave them the go-ahead. The statement read:

"She embraced the role, was doing an amazing job, and was extremely professional to work with. We were keen to present her final work to audiences of Scandal! We are grateful to the Lurayi family for supporting our request."

Following her untimely death, Busisiwe Lurayi was replaced by her friend and fellow actress, Thuli Thabethe. The actress said she understands that she has big shoes to fill by taking over from the late star. She also added that she was privileged to be chosen to be Lurayi's understudy. She said:

"I am thankful for the opportunity from Scandal! and e.tv for trusting in my ability to continue with the work she started."

