Durban rapper Duncan has taken to his timeline to share that he has paid lobola for his beautiful bae

The hip-hop artist, who trended last week after viciously shading Big Zulu, sent his uncles to his wife's home and took cool snaps of the negotiations

The Tsiki Tsiki hitmaker's fans praised their fave for doing the right thing after he posted pics of himself with his boo and some of his in-laws

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Duncan has paid lobola for his beautiful bae. The rapper took to his timeline to share snaps of the traditional ceremony.

Duncan has paid lobola for his beautiful bae. Image: @duncanskuva

Source: Instagram

After trending the whole of last week for his beef with Big Zulu, the Durban-born hip-hop artist sent his uncles to his wife's home. The star came bearing gifts for his in-laws.

Taking to Twitter, the excited Tsiki Tsiki hitmaker posted stunning pics of the while thing. Duncan dressed to the nines for the big occasion while his wife dressed like a traditional makoti outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Duncan's fans took to his comment section to praise him for doing the right thing.

@DumaniSazi commented:

"So this one didn’t reject your proposal ring ? Unlike that other lady who rejected proposal publicly."

@NkanyeziKubheka said:

"Congratulations bro."

@qiodernn wrote:

"Salute Skuva... You dissed and then went to pay, very smart."

@mandelic_94 added:

"Can’t keep a good man down."

Big Zulu promises to put hands on Duncan after rapper dropped vicious diss song

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the star viciously roasted him in his new song.

The Durban-born rapper threw shade in the direction of Big Zulu in his new song titled, Big Nd*nu (Umngcwabo). The award-winning hip-hop artist promised to "bury" Nkabi and he did just that in his response to 150 Bars.

Taking to social media to react to Skuva's diss song, Nkabi made it clear that he's not okay after Duncan cursed at him in thetrack The Mali Eningi rapper felt some type of way because he kept 150 Bars clean. In 150 Bars, Big Zulu shaded the entire local hip-hop space, including Duncan, K.O and Kwesta, among others.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News