DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to share what the Amapiano DJs get up to while promoting the growing Mzansi genre

The Asibe Happy producer decided to post a list of items that every Yanos DJ needs to create hits that will rock the nation

South Africans have flocked to his comments section, expressing amusement at some of the items listed by the talented musician

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Maphorisa has let in Mzansi peeps on the lavish lifestyle Amapiano DJs live. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

DJ Maphorisa has let many curious Mzansi people into the Amapiano DJs' soft life.

Madumane jokingly took to Twitter to share a list of requirements for every Yanos DJ to be a part of the cool crew. The list includes many interesting items, such as expensive cars like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Series. According to McCarthy.co.za, the luxury car has a price range of around 1 million rands.

Madumane also confirmed that Amapiano DJs have a fine taste in alcohol. According to the list, they sip the aromatic Hennesy VSOP & Jägermaister while mixing tracks in the studio or rocking large crowds at lit festivals and concerts.

Phori shared the following long list to aspiring piano DJs:

1 USB n Headphones Diamond Walk Drip Hits Gusheshe 325i/is V class 250/300 M2/M3/M4/C63/A45/Golf 7R Style Studio Hennesy VSOP & Jägermaister Imama el’hot

On Twitter, Maphorisa shared the following funny post:

Netizens react to the post with hilarious comments

@Ruby_hla said:

"1 USB? don’t you need two?"

@DipuoHloe wrote:

"Ayi bafana niwuphethe cash suka. (You are wealthy.)"

@Iamsimt shared:

"Liphi imama, post her, sifuna ukubona. (Post your woman. We want to see her.)"

@Tshepo_ZAR posted:

"That time I don't even have a pair of Christian Louboutin "

@CdrVladimir replied:

"And a busy savings account hopefully."

@Ma_Ash_Libra commented:

"Too soft "

@bokamosotshakh1 also said:

"Do I qualify?"

@TumeloTuksK added:

"Forgot grills "

DJ Maphorisa blasts #SAMA28 after getting snubbed, SA reacts: “Trash awards”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is furious on Twitter after being passed over for major awards at #SAMA28.

The extravagant two-day award show held on August 27 and 28, saw many big names in the SA music industry, including Zakes Bantwini and Makhadzi, walking away with awards. Despite being the most nominated artist for #SAMA28, Maphorisa lost in many of those categories. He only received one award, which was for the most streamed song of the year.

Taking to Twitter, the talented DJ shared a fiery post after losing major categories such as Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News