Cassper Nyovest announced on social media that he will be performing at AmaFest in the United Kingdom

The Amapiano festival, which will feature a lineup of talented Mzansi acts, will take place on September 3, 2022 in the land of the English

Netizens flocked to Mufasa's comments section to wish him a safe flight while also expressing envy for those who will be blessed with Cass' presence

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest's stage presence is no joke, which is why he easily gravitates in different music genres. Mufasa is scheduled to perform at an Amapianp festival in the United Kingdom.

Cassper Nyovest is set to perform at AmaFest in the UK. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper took to Instagram to share a video of the lineup for the lit show, which will take place on September 3rd. As shown in the video, a slew of Mzansi stars, including Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Kamo Mphela, and others, will perform at AmaFest.

According to Cass's clip, the event is more of a celebration of African culture, as there will be African cuisine sold at the venue.

On Instagram, Cassper Nyovest shared the following video:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper's followers react to the lit line-up

@WilliamKgasi said:

"It's so sad that in our country where amapiano originates, no music promoter has not decided to organise the biggest amapiano festival in one of our big stadiums."

@flawless_myth wrote:

Ahh, it’s the Manca boy for me@FeloLeTee but congrats to all the S.A acts headlining the event."

@Katlego_Velile shared:

"Kamo Mphela is about to take it to the top."

@2_k.i.d.d posted:

"Yo Mr. Don don't forget to pass via Ireland we need that Nyoviolas experience "

@tisetso.o replied:

"Blessings, safe travels groot'man❤"

@airngelo commented:

"Stunna on line Up"

@bongie_sibbs added::

"We're ready for you, Saturday is going to be lit"

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Makhadzi after her epic SAMAs performance, Mzansi agrees: “She’s a superstar”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to give a huge shout-out to Makhadzi. The rapper was reacting to the singer's electrifying performance at the SAMAs.

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that the Ghanama singer is slaying it when it comes to live performances. The Limpopo-born artist did not only drive Mufasa cray-cray, but the whole of Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, the Siyathandana hitmaker let his followers on the app know that he's a fan of Makhadzi. He called her a superstar.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News