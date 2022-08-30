Lasizwe, a vlogger and influencer, and TV presenter Palesa Tembe have been named as the SAFTAs 2022 red carpet hosts

According to Phil Mphela, a social media entertainment news blogger, the broadcast will take place in September

Netizens have flocked to their timelines to criticise SAFTAs for ignoring potential presenters and always giving gigs to Lasizwe

The hosts of the 16th annual South African Film & Television Awards (Saftas) have been announced.

Lasizwe and Palesa Tembe have been confirmed as SAFTA 2022 presenters. Image: @palitembe and @lasizwe

According to Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator on Twitter, Lasizwe & Palesa Tembe will host the SAFTAs red carpet. In addition to the list of presenters on the glamorous night, IOL reports that Smash Afrika, Candice Modiselle, and Mpho Popps will be holding it down on the night.

Phil shared the following post on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps share mixed react to the news

@FOptiks said:

"He did it once before, flopped and now hosting it again, must be nice."

@LuluHaangala wrote:

"Really excited for @PaliTembe "

@rationale_m shared:

"Congratulations @PaliTembe love this for you♥️ can't wait "

@RonnyMhlanga posted:

"Does Lasizwe even have the qualifications to be a host? Or is it about who you know? I'm not fighting, it just crossed my mind."

@DJMaverickZA replied:

"Palesa is the best TV presenter"

@lkmalele added:

"So, the guys didn't have @DonovanGoliath number?"

However, Phil began criticising Lasizwe in his comment section. Mphela advised Lasizwe to be overly prepared rather than underprepared when interviewing A-list celebrities and actors. Phil gave Lasizwe the following suggestions:

"Let’s not have the issues of the last time, Lasizwe must practice, rehearse and learn actors’ names before shooting. The disrespect of the last SAFTAs red-carpet broadcast with actors' names being mispronounced or completely not known, is problematic."

According to IOL, The Saftas will be live streamed on the Saftas YouTube Channel and broadcast on SABC3 on Saturday, 3 September at 6:30pm.

