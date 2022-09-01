The 28th South African Music Awards were held on 28 and 29 August 2022, honouring artists who have done well in their careers thus far

A-Reece was one of the artists who attended and decided to pay tribute to the late Riky Rick when given a performance time

Netizens flocked to their timelines shortly after the lit performance aired to applaud the Pretoria-born rapper

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A-Reece has been lauded by Riky Rick's fams following paying tribute to the rapper at #SAMA28. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Dave Bennet

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece has recently won over Mzansi fans with his performance honouring Riky Rick at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) 2022.

Riky Rick died on 23 February 2022. According to the Daily Sun, he committed suicide. He left behind his wife Bianca and two children, further reports the publication.

A-Reece, who worked closely with Riky, decided to pay tribute to the late talented rapper. He performed Pick You Up at #SAMA28, a song he collaborated with Riky on in 2018.

@theareecebible posted the lit performance to Instagram, saying:

"A-REECE Riky Rick Tribute Performance ❤️ Last Night At The SAMA28"

South African peeps shower A-Reece with compliments

@trapbully1 said:

"Legendary things"

@bokang_sa4 wrote:

"The band "

@jermaindiego shared:

"Where can we watch the full performance?"

@jxdyraee posted:

"Love this"

@theboyfree6 commented:

"Now your boy really a King "

@xolani_lux replied:

"Babyboy is back on the TV screens "

@riico_nigga also said:

"A-Reece is the G.O.A.T"

@mafiosothefinesser also wrote:

"Kendrick Lamar + 2pac = A REECE"

Big Zulu explains why he didn’t diss A-Reece in 150 Bars, throws a bit of shade in young rapper's direction

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has explained why he didn't diss A-Reece in his new song. The Mali Eningi hitmaker roasted the entire hip-hop industry in 150 Bars.

The rapper shaded popular Mzansi rappers like Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O and Stogie T, among many. He took to his timeline to respond to hip-hop heads who questioned why he didn't touch A-Reece.

In a clip shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Big Zulu shaded the young Pretoria-born rapper. He claimed that he doesn't really know him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News