Big Zulu has explained why he didn't diss A-Reece in his trending diss track directed at South African rappers

The Mali Eningi hitmaker threw a bit of shade in the direction of the Zimbali hitmaker and claimed he last heard A-Reece's tracks when he was still signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment

Mzansi hip-hop fans shared mixed reactions to Big Zulu's explanation with some even accusing him of lying

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Big Zulu has explained why he didn't diss A-Reece in his new song. The Mali Eningi hitmaker roasted the entire hip-hop industry in 150 Bars.

Big Zulu explained why he didn't diss A-Reece in ‘150 Bars'. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

The rapper shaded popular Mzansi rappers like, Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O and Stogie T, among many. He took to his timeline to respond to hip-hop heads who questioned why he didn't touch A-Reece.

In a clip shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Big Zulu shaded the young Pretoria-born rapper. He claimed that he doesn't really know him.

Nkabi shared that the only people he dissed on the track are rappers he knew some "true" things about. According to ZAlebs, Big Zulu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I last heard his songs on the radio during his time with the record label that exploits people," he said, shading Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Big Zulu's claims. Some agreed with him while others claimed he's scared of Reece.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"We also don’t know A-Reece."

@MaabuleM commented:

"He's lying when he says it's because he doesn't know a lot about A-Reece. He should've used those songs he says he used to hear playing on radio. He was not even forced to diss A-Reece in English. He's afraid of A-Reece because he doesn't hold back."

@DonovanTervin wrote:

"If he doesn't understand isilungu sika A-REECE then does he understand sika Stogie coz he went for him? If he doesn't know him to that level, does he know 25k better?"

@IcebergDru asked:

"Am I the only person who doesn't know any song from A-Reece? The way his fans hype him."

@_WiseySA added:

"True. The only songs I know are from way back, after Ambitiouz he fell."

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song. Pearl Thusi said:

"Big Zulu catalyzing the revival of SA hip hop around the same time the Zulu King being coronated is kinda dope."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News