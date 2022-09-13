Dr Malinga took to social media to politetly turn down South African music label Ambitiouz Entertainment's help

Malinga shot up to the top of trends list when his interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG circulated around the internet where he broke down and opened up about his battle with SARS

South African netizens immediately flocked to Malinga's comments section to react to his refusal of signing any contract with Ambitiouz Entertainment

Dr Malinga has declined Ambitiouz Entertainment's help despite his troubles with SARS. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Dr Malinga is back on everyone's lips after refusing to enter into any agreement with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Malinga took to Twitter to respond to a quote tweet from the famous record label, politely declining their offer despite being in financial trouble.

The following is the Twitter conversation between Malinga and Ambitiouz Entertainment:

South Africans react to Dr Malinga refusing to sign a contract with Ambitiouz Entertainment

@ChromeDaCesar said:

"Don't cry when they rob you Lingas. These ones are the main zama zamas of the music industry , ask Intaba Yase Dubai and Emtee and others. Thanks bye "

@khazamula_mnisi wrote:

"You're broke they've just help you get back on your feet now you want to join this zama zama it will end in tears thanks bye"

@fw_milow shared:

"Naaah don’t entertain these clowns please.They want the donations"

@Thato_Bodiba posted:

"Now SARS is mad at everyone for giving back more than what u lost, "Thanks bye" to them"

@Mbebe_T replied:

"I smell R3700 coming your way"

@Kingtox81495007 commented:

"You want to finish him … thanks bye "

@DanielBandika13 also said:

"SARS has chowed and you also wanna chow again. Thanks bye!"

@kingscelo_05 also wrote:

"You want to turn Malinga to Emtee?"

Dr Malinga breaks down while discussing SARS repossessing his furniture in a viral emotional video

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Malinga's life has been turned upside down after it was revealed that the South African Revenue Services (sars) treated him harshly after he failed to pay his taxes.

According to Savanna News, Malinga was trending for several days after failing to pay his mortgage. Later, it was revealed that SARS would seize his property and auction it off to recover the funds he owed.

In an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, the talented musician opened up about the humiliation he felt when SARS repossessed his furniture while he was watching.

