YFM producer Lumko Johnson's passing has sent shock waves throughout the South African TV and music entertainment space. Samkelo Ndlovu has been the latest celebrity friend to express their sadness over losing Lumko Johnson.

Lumko Johnson's death left their close friend Samkelo Ndlovu in deep mourning as he shared a heartfelt message dedicated to their late friend. Image: Instagram/@samkelondlovu/@lumkojohnson

Samkelo Ndlovu is a familiar face on South African TV and was in a close friendship with Lumko Johnson. Samkelo Ndlovu's followers and industry peers joinedher in mourning after she poured her heart out in a moving Instagram post.

Samkelo Ndlovu shattered over losing Lumko Johnson

Samkelo opened up about the pain of losing her close friend Lumko. In the post, Samkelo admitted that she had difficulty deciding what to say after losing her dear friend. She wrote:

"I’m so sad Lumko, My heart aches because I’ll never see you again in this life."

Samkelo reflected on how much she valued her friendship with Lumko Johnson as they faced many hard times together. She wrote:

"I’ve lost a friend, brother/sister, Zhuri has lost one of her favourite uncles. My true north, always ready to open my eyes wider with your caring honesty."

The actress also reflected on Lumko's talent as a scriptwriter and actor and their influence on radio. Finally, she thanked Lumko for giving her unwavering love and friendship.

Many online users flooded the comments with their messages for Samkelo. Others added their goodbyes for Lumko, including popular figures.

Actor SK Khoza commented:

I still absolutely can’t believe it, to think after hearing about it every time I slept, I kept having them in my dreams, Lumko wastruly were one of a kind, and I too will miss them and their honesty…Mad love and respect always, until we meet again."

Singer Brenda Mtambo commented:

"Oh sthandwa Sami. I am so sorry. I thought of you, and I know you are not okay, I pray God gives you strength also, you were grieving Gavin just now, now Lumko."

Actor Omuhle Gela added:

"I’m so sorry ❤️ sending you love."

@_mpumi28_ commented:

"The loss you've suffered the past 9/10 months it breaks my heart, may God give you strength."

@alletaneziwe commented:

"Ooh I love them."

@busibabe commented:

First person I thought about, am so so so babe, I can't imagine what you are going through losing people so close to you like this . Only God knows, yoh.

@dudukamf171 commented:

"Kwaze kwanzima."

@leratomatsoso commented:

"Oh Samkelo."

@sandyymrd commented:

"Askies baby wam."

@khosie_the_mc commented:

"Phephisa Samkelo... Oh dear heal my love."

